National BMX event coming to Abbotsford

Sumas Mountain Nationals runs June 29 to July 1

Hundreds of BMX racers are getting set to take over Abbotsford later this month.

The first-ever Sumas Mountain Nationals event runs from June 29 to July 1 at the Abbotsford BMX Club, with close to 600 riders from all across the country competing.

Races begin on the evening of the 29th, with the action really picking up the next day as competitors hit the track at 10 a.m. and run till approximately 10:30 p.m. Canada Day action sees bikers hit the track from around 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event features both amateur and professional racers, and will have riders of all ages compete. The pros will practice and race off the eight metre tall Supercross start hill, which is being nicknamed “Sumas Mountain.” Abbotsford BMX is home to one of only two Supercross hills in Canada.

Athletes from all across B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Oregon and California are expected to compete. The general public can check out action on any of the days for free.

“To date I do not believe we will have held an event this large here in Abbotsford and if this one event goes well then Abbotsford BMX stands to be the host of many more large BMX races,” stated the club’s vice-president Terry Sheldrake. “This event is going to be very big in the BMX world and is going to introduce a lot of new riders to not only the City of Abbotsford but also the Abbotsford BMX track.”

Sheldrake said about 60 riders from Abbotsford will compete at the event. He added that the club offers learn-to-ride events every Wednesday, and a club coaching program run by local coach Jason Adams. The club coaching program runs every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the club, visit abbotsfordbmx.ca.

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

