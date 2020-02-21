New Alberta forward joins Vancouver Giants’ ranks

Alberta forward Kadyn Chabot makes his debut with the Vancouver Giants this weekend. (Jamison Derksen/Special to Black Press Media)

An 18-year-old Alberta forward is suiting up for the first time for the Vancouver Giants tonight in Langley, when they take on the Calgary Hitmen starting at 7:30 p.m. But he’s no stranger to the G-Men’s head coach.

Lethbridge’s Kaydon Chabot has signed with the G-Men, team general manager Barclay Parneta announced just hours before the game. But he played for Giants’ Michael Dyck previously.

Chabot, a left-handed shot, checks in at 5 ft. 9 in. and 172 pounds.

He joins the Giants after spending each of the two previous seasons with the AJHL’s Drayton Valley Thunder.

In 52 games this season, Chabot has registered 18 goals along with 15 assists for 33 points, placing him fourth in team scoring.

In 98 career games with the Thunder he’s managed 24 goals and 29 assists. He was originally selected by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the sixth-round of the 2017 WHL bantam draft.

During the 2017-18 season, Chabot played with the Lethbridge Hurricanes Midget AAA program, which was coached by Dyck. And further, Chabot also suited up for Dyck’s Lethbridge Golden Hawks Bantam AAA team during the 2015-16 season.

Chabot will be wearing #23 when he hits the ice with the Giants this weekend. In addition to tonight’s game at LEC, the Giants travel to Everett to battle the Silvertips on Saturday night. Then, they’ll be back at home in Langley again next Friday, Feb. 28, to take on the Victoria Royals again.

