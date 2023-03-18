A rendering of plans for the new Aldergrove Skatepark, which will start construction as soon as April. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

New Aldergrove skateboard park set to take shape this spring

An upgraded design will be open sometime this summer

Aldergrove’s upgraded skateboard park is set to begin construction as soon as April.

After getting public input over the winter, the final proposals went to Township council in January, and now the project will be moving forward.

The new project will include the clover bowl that was replaced in 2021, as well as a linear course that includes a number of other features, including at flat rail, a fun box with a ledge, an A-frame with a rail, and an A-frame hubba.

Construction is expected to wrap up sometime in the summer this year, but the project is weather dependant – too much rain could cause some delays.

