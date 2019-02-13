World Anti-Doping Agency athlete committee chairperson, Beckie Scott, speaks at a news conference following the agency’s first Global Athlete Forum in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 5, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

New athletes group formed to tackle doping in sports

Athletes believe Russia was treated too gently following its doping scandal

An Olympic gold medallist and a former executive at the World Anti-Doping Agency are forming an organization designed to give athletes a more organized voice in the struggle against doping and the powers that police it.

The group, called Global Athlete, is being organized by British cyclist Callum Skinner.

Rob Koehler, who suddenly quit his post as deputy director general at WADA last year, will be the group’s director general.

A news release announcing the new group said it would be designed “for athletes aiming to collectively address the balance of power between athletes and sporting leaders.”

Athletes have spoken out in large numbers to protest what they perceive as lax treatment of Russia by the International Olympic Committee and WADA in the wake of the country’s doping scandal.

The non-profit group FairSport and individual donors will provide funding for the new group.

READ MORE: World Anti-Doping Agency reinstates Russia

___

Eddie Pells, The Associated Press

Most Read