New defenceman signs with Vancouver Giants

Brendan Pentecost played with the Delta Hockey Academy Elite 15s

Defenceman Brendan Pentecost has been signed by the Vancouver Giants, team GM Barclay Parneta announced Friday.

Pentecost, born in 2003 and a Surrey native, checks in at 6’1” and 161 pounds. He was drafted by the Giants in the sixth-round of the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

Last season he appeared in 24 games with the Delta Hockey Academy Elite 15s. Pentecost scored five goals along with seven assists for 12 points. Additionally he recorded four penalty minutes in four playoff games.

“Brenden is a reliable, two-way defenceman that can help you win in a lot of ways,” said Parneta. “He brings even more depth to a position of strength for us and we’re excited to watch his development continue.”

Pentecost is the fifth 2018 draftee to sign. The others include forwards Zack Ostapchuk and Justin Lies, goaltender Drew Sim, and defenceman Nicco Camazzola.

The Giants play out of the Langley Events Centre.

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

