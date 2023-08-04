New Giants named

Vancouver Giants have added two names to their roster.

July 27, the team announced 2006-born import forward Adam Titlbach (Litvinov, Czechia) has been signed to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, and on July 28, the Langley-based team announced the acquistion of 2006-born defenceman Marek Howell from the Moose Jaw Warriors, who – along with a 2024 fourth-round draft pick – was swapped for for 2005-born forward Ethan Semeniuk.

Czech centre Titlbach was the 21st overall pick in the 2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

“We look forward to Adam’s arrival,” Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. “We are confident he will have an impact on our roster and we will have an impact on his development. He has a high skill set and is a creative player that will add to our offensive depth.”

Titlbach played last season for both the U-20 and U-17 junior teams in Plzeň, Czech Republic. He registered 13 goals and seven assists for 20 points in just 12 games for HC Plzeň U-17 and produced 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 34 games for HC Plzeň U-20. Titlbach had a very productive playoffs, scoring 14 goals and adding 14 assists for 28 points in just 14 games for HC Plzeň U-17.

Howell, a 6-foot-2, 192 lb. left-shot defenceman, was a first-round selection by the Warriors in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft (16th overall). As a rookie last season, he registered four points (1G-3A) in 44 games.

“We’re excited to add a player of Marek’s caliber,” Parneta said. “We believe this move significantly bolsters our blueline this upcoming season and beyond. We would also like to thank Ethan for his contributions to the Giants over the past two seasons.”

The Calgary native suited up in all 10 of Moose Jaw’s 2023 post-season games and also played in five games as a 15-year-old during the 2021-22 season, where he posted two points (1G-1A).

Howell played for Team Canada White at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Langley and Delta last November, where he scored one goal and added two assists for three points in six contests.

The 17-year-old is eligible for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

