New lacrosse division in need of helpers

Austin Murphy makes a diving attempt to score on goaltender Craig Rende during 2018 ALL action. Murphy has spent time in the NLL with the Saskatchewan Rush. (Tim Prothero Vintage Lax/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ahead of the upcoming lacrosse season, a local sports group is putting a call out for volunteers and officials.

While one of the goals of any minor league is to create opportunities for players who want to make a lasting impression and earn a shot at their sport’s highest level, it also serves the purpose of providing a chance for those in a variety of roles — both visible and behind the scenes – to earn recognition as well.

The Arena Lacrosse League – and its recently launched four-team ALL West division based in Langley – is no different.

Formed in 2017, the ALL is regarded as the National Lacrosse League’s minor league, and with seven Ontario-based teams in the ALL prior to the launch of the ALL West, 15 per cent of the current NLL players have played at least one game in the ALL.

The ALL plays under the same game rules as the NLL, providing high-level competition and exposure that provides NLL management and executives the opportunity to monitor individual progress through game webcasting and statistics.

Game evaluations from ALL West coaches will assist in development of players who are currently on NLL practice rosters or are ready for in-season call-ups.

And while the primary focus may be on the players, coaches, and executives looking to advance their careers, the same can be said for any number of other positions involved in the sport as it provides opportunities at a multitude of levels, said ALL president Paul St. John.

“We push the opportunity for advancement to the professional ranks for the players, coaches, and game officials, but the ALL West will also provide opportunities for those who want to get involved in many of our other roles which we need to fill,” St. John said.

“We are looking for aspiring play-by-play announcers and commentators, public address announcers, trainers, and equipment managers,” he said, offering some specifics.

”Just so many roles to fill with the opportunity to be under the watchful eyes and ears of not only the ALL and the NLL, but most sports leagues in general.”

Students who have an internship to fulfill in sports marketing or sports management are encouraged to reach out and get their start, St. John added. “Many of today’s executives in the top professional leagues have started with an internship.”

With the ALL West serving as a developmental league, many of the open positions are on a volunteer basis, although compensation for some positions may be considered.

Applications are being accepted for the following positions: commissioner, lacrosse operations, coaches/general managers, statisticians, scorekeepers, play-by-play and colour commentators, equipment managers, and athletic therapists.

Those interested in any of the above positions, can email allwest@theall.ca with their name, email address, contact number, and position they are interested in.

For players interested in registering, they must be at least 18 years of age as of Dec. 31, 2021 and can register by clicking here. Registration is $400 and payment can be e-transferred to westplayerfee@theall.ca and the deadline to register is Nov. 19.

The ALL West will hold its inaugural draft on Nov. 20, with training camp to follow the next weekend – before the four teams begin a 12-game regular season in mid-December.

Anyone not making one of the four final rosters will be refunded $350, as there is a $50 tryout fee.

The four teams will begin a 12-game regular season in mid-December with Championship Weekend scheduled for March 26 and 27. All practices and games will be held at Langley Events Centre.

Oshawa Outlaws vs Peterborough Timbermen ALL playoff action from the 2018 season. (Tim Prothero Vintage Lax/Special to Langley Advance Times)