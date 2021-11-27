The full ALL West schedule runs from December to March, with all games at the Langley Events Centre. (LEC)

The full ALL West schedule runs from December to March, with all games at the Langley Events Centre. (LEC)

New lacrosse league releases schedule for Langley games

Games run from December to March

The Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) West Division’s game schedule is out, with four teams facing off at the Langley Events Centre from Dec. 11 to March 15.

The Black Fish, Grizzlies, Sea Spray, and Shooting Eagles will face off in the first ever season for the new division, which is an official minor league to the National Lacrosse League in Canada.

ALL West will begin play of its 12-game schedule on Saturday, Dec. 11 with the Black Fish facing the Grizzlies. It is one of two games that weekend as the next night features Sea Spray against the Shooting Eagles. Both games are set for 6 p.m.

Most games will be on weekends, with eight apiece set for both Saturday and Sunday with 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. game times. The weekend games are being held over the season’s first eight weeks while weeks nine to twelve are Tuesday nights (four games), Wednesday nights (three) and Monday night (one). All the weeknight games begin at 7 p.m..

The four teams will then compete in the playoffs on March 20 and 26 with the championship final scheduled for March 27 at 1 p.m.

The teams will be coached by Russ Heard (Sea Spray), Rob Williams (Grizzlies), Rod Jensen (Black Fish), and Tyler Crompton (Shooting Eagles).

READ ALSO: New lacrosse league to call Langley Events Centre home

The ALL has played for five seasons in Ontario, and the LEC league was part of creating ALL West.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LacrosseLangleyLangley Events CentreSports

Previous story
Vancouver Giants win back-to-back road victories

Just Posted

Langley Elks president Larry Oakley (left) and lodge member Flo Sala recently presented the $10,000 donation for the Langley Foundry to hospital foundation’s Heather Scott and Encompass’ Christine McCracken. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Elks offer infusion of cash to youth and those facing end of life

Alex Cotton added a pair of assists as Vancouver Giants earned a 3-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA on Friday, Nov. 26 with goals from Ty Thorpe, Justin Sourdif and Fabian Lysell. (Doug Love/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants win back-to-back road victories

Walnut Grove Light Snow runs Nov. 27 to Dec. 26, 2021. Visit the display of more than 7,000 channels of light with motion set to music (89.9 FM). Collecting donations for the Langley Food Bank. It’s at 9211 211 B St. (WG Light Show)
INTERACTIVE MAP: Langley is lighting up for the holidays

Vancouver Giants down Winterhawks in Portland Wednesday night, 3-2 in overtime. (Keith Dwiggins/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Giants take down Winterhawks in overtime