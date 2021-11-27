New lacrosse league releases schedule for Langley games

The full ALL West schedule runs from December to March, with all games at the Langley Events Centre. (LEC)

The Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) West Division’s game schedule is out, with four teams facing off at the Langley Events Centre from Dec. 11 to March 15.

The Black Fish, Grizzlies, Sea Spray, and Shooting Eagles will face off in the first ever season for the new division, which is an official minor league to the National Lacrosse League in Canada.

ALL West will begin play of its 12-game schedule on Saturday, Dec. 11 with the Black Fish facing the Grizzlies. It is one of two games that weekend as the next night features Sea Spray against the Shooting Eagles. Both games are set for 6 p.m.

Most games will be on weekends, with eight apiece set for both Saturday and Sunday with 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. game times. The weekend games are being held over the season’s first eight weeks while weeks nine to twelve are Tuesday nights (four games), Wednesday nights (three) and Monday night (one). All the weeknight games begin at 7 p.m..

The four teams will then compete in the playoffs on March 20 and 26 with the championship final scheduled for March 27 at 1 p.m.

The teams will be coached by Russ Heard (Sea Spray), Rob Williams (Grizzlies), Rod Jensen (Black Fish), and Tyler Crompton (Shooting Eagles).

The ALL has played for five seasons in Ontario, and the LEC league was part of creating ALL West.

