New Langley Thunder goaltender Frank Scigliano played for England at the World Lacrosse Indoor World Championship this past September at Langley Events Centre. (Paul Yates Langley Events Centre photo)

New Langley Thunder goalie is best in league

Draft day also saw the Thunder pick up a Surrey player

The Langley Thunder continued to stockpile talent ahead of the 2020 Western Lacrosse Association season, by snatching up the league’s reigning top goalie.

The Senior A men’s lacrosse team also added an elite goal-scoring talent via the draft.

The team’s first overall pick on Thursday night at the WLA Graduating Junior Draft at Langley Events Centre was Surrey standout Tre Leclaire.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound right-handed forward (currently starring in the field game for Ohio State) has been an unstoppable force in the box game the past few summers accumulating 115 goals and 227 points in 50 BC Junior A Lacrosse League regular season games with Delta and New Westminster.

The latter move made by the Thunder was trading a pair of first-round picks as well as two second-round picks, plus the playing rights to James Rahe, Dan Lewis and Aidan Milburn, in exchange for the WLA Goalie of the Year, Frank Scigliano, of the Maple Ridge Burrards.

The five-year vet (who also represented England this past September at the 2019 World Lacrosse Indoor World Championship at Langley Events Centre) posted career-best stats this past summer with a 5.16 goals against average and an .883 save percentage in 13 games.

Leclaire was selected in the Compensatory Round of the draft as for the first year the WLA allowed teams the opportunity to protect one draft-eligible player from within their community. If they chose not to, then the team was awarded a pick prior to the start of the actual draft.

The Coquitlam Adanacs, who held the first overall pick, chose to protect Reid Bowering and since Langley was slated to select second and they did not protect anyone, they had the opportunity to nab Leclaire.

And while Langley did not protect any of their homegrown talent, they did manage to snag local product Nathan Kozevnikov, who has been picked fifth by Victoria in the Compensatory Round. The Shamrocks flipped the right-handed forward (he scored 48 goals and 61 points in 20 games over a couple of seasons in the BCJALL with Langley) for Brad McCulley, a Victoria product who played last season for the Thunder.

Once the wheeling and dealing was done, Langley still plenty of draft capital, using the bulk of their remaining picks to focus on the defence and transition game.

The team selected Harrison Smith in the first round and Quinn McKitrick, Thomas Rennie and Jordan Trottier in the second. Smith and McKitrick are right-handed defenders while Rennie and Trottier are left-handed defenders. The first three finished their Junior A careers with the Langley while Trottier was with New Westminster.

The team also had one pick apiece in the final six rounds adding Aaron Skye (RH, defence), Colin Munro (LH, offence), Matthew McIlwrick (LH, offence), Matthew Brunsch (RH, defence), Cameron Overby (goalie) and Christian Bosa (RH, offence).

Skye, Brunsch and Overby played junior last season with Langley while Bosa spent the most of his junior career with Langley before being traded to Coquitlam last year. Munro and McIlwrick also played for Coquitlam.

The Thunder did also make one other trade on Thursday sending a third-round 2020 pick to Victoria in exchange for a second-round pick next year.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Maple Leaf and Canada’s Sports Hall of Famer Brian Glennie dies at 73

Just Posted

VIDEO: Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Langley leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in the 6300 block of 200th Street

New Langley Thunder goalie is best in league

Draft day also saw the Thunder pick up a Surrey player

Coroners report has few details in Langley death of Hells Angel

A report comes out years after Robert Green’s killer has pleaded guilty and been sentenced

Aldergrove reportedly less crowded at the U.S. border

Going from two to five lanes on Hwy. 13 will ‘ease local traffic’, says BC Ministry of Infrastructure

VIDEO: Aldergrove band needs your votes in CBC Searchlight competition

Where We Wander’s single “Penelope” was performed at Aldergrove Fair in July

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Canadian women qualify for Tokyo Olympics with hard-fought win over Costa Rica

Victory means the eighth-ranked Canadian women can now work towards a podium finish at the Games

Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

VIDEO: Four arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP continues to enforce pipeline court order

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

First ride-hailing company approved to operate across all of B.C.

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

Waterskiing squirrel at Vancouver boat show irks animal rights group

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

Most Read