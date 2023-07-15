New trio of soccer pros spell shift for Vancouver FC

And then there were three.

Three new players have been added to the Vancouver Football Club (VFC) during the last two weeks, each of them seasoned players expected to bring significant experience and mentorship to the young Langley-based pro soccer extension team, said head coach Afshin Ghotbi.

The newest member of the team was signed on Thursday. It’s Brazil native Renan Garcia, who joins as a midfielder half way through the VFC season.

According to Ghotbi, Garcia, 37, spent much of his professional career playing for various European clubs, including in Italy, Romania, and Portugal. Garcia also spent two years in the United Arab Emirates Pro League.

“Renan Garcia is a seasoned professional who can help to shape our culture at Vancouver FC,” Ghotbi said. “His experience and leadership in the midfield will help to direct our systems and manage our attacking strategies, and he will join our other new additions, Alejandro Diaz and Miki Cantave in setting the right professional examples for our young players on and off the field.”

VFC has signed him through to the end of the 2023 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, with a club option for 2024.

He joins the existing team and the two other experienced players signed in recent days, forward Alejandro Diaz and Mikaël “Miki” Cantave from Cavalry FC, who has already scored his first goal for the BC-side in just his second match with the team.

“Obviously, we lacked the experience and lacked the quality, I felt, to compete and challenge the playoff spot. And that’s why these additions have been made,” said Ghotbi. “We’re trying to bring players who, I believe, could influence the team, could influence the results.”

Watching them for just a few days already, the coach said he’s impressed with their ability as players, but also their character. He describing them each as leaders on and off the field.

“They already fit like a glove on the team and I’ve been very impressed.”

They can definitely help the team put points on the scoreboard, but he’s confident they’ll aid in the development of the younger players, too, which is more important for Ghotbi, long term.

Vancouver FC hits the road for a one-match trip to the nation’s capital to take on Atlético Ottawa Sunday.

VFC is coming off its third win of the season and will be looking to continue the momentum this weekend against ATO, Ghotbi said.

Vancouver will be looking for its first point against ATO and is hopeful the latest signings will help to do just that, Ghotbi said ahead of the trip, noting the team’s never competed against Ottawa at full strength before.

“We’re a completely different team. We saw that in training earlier this week, so the second half of the season, you’ll see a completely different Vancouver FC team,” he added.

The match between Vancouver and Ottawa will kick off at TD Place Stadium in Ontario on Sunday, at 2 p.m. (PT), and West Coast fans can catch the match on a dedicated soccer channel called OneSoccer.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, local player Anthony White of Port Moody spoke of the rematch against Ottawa. He and his teammates are anxious to score their first goals against Atletico after playing two games against them in the first half of the season and not managing any goals to Ottawa’s six points.

The 6 ft. 2 in. local defender is confident the addition of their new teammates will make “a really big impact, I think,” White said, impressed already with the contributions of the three mature players.

“They’ve definitely been role models… I think they’re going to be really big mentors for us.”

As a Lower Mainland native, White was asked what it’s like playing so close to home. His response: “Honestly, amazing!”

He is super excited each time VFC get to play at home pitch in Langley where he has family, extended family, and friends always loading the stands.

Speaking of which, Vancouver FC is back home next weekend for their next game. They’ll take on the Calgary Cavalry on Saturday, July 22, at 4 p.m. on home pitch at Willoughby Stadium (next to the Langley Events Centre) with gates opening at 2:30 p.m.

Coach Ghotbi has been grateful for the fan support for the fledgling VFC, especially when they play at home in Langley.

“It doesn’t matter if one person or 6,500 are cheering for us, we feel at home. I think the love they bring to the stadium and the stands is truly appreciated. What I’m really impressed with is, through our tough times they’ve stuck with us, and through our victories they’re thrilled and they show it… it’s very touching,” he said.

“I really look forward to having this fan base grow and I’m sure there will be a day when we not only have every seat full and occupied, but I think the stadium will be bigger and bigger and eventually we’ll play in front of 20,000-plus. That’s my dream for Vancouver,” Ghotbi shared.

