Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

NFL preview: Black Press football insider Erin Haluschak talks Seahawks and more

Podcast: Discussion includes predicted Super Bowl and MVP winners, fantasy picks

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – Preview – 2021:09:09

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak offer a preview of the NFL season. Talk includes an in-depth look at the Seattle Seahawks, plus Super Bowl and MVP picks and more.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLParksvillePodcastSeattle Seahawksvancouverisland

Previous story
Longines FEI Jumping World Cup returning to Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

Just Posted

The swap meet and car corral have been longtime features of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In. Sellers and buyers, such as those at the 2019 event, both help bring in additional funds for Cruise-In charities. (Langley Advance Times files)
CRUISE-IN: Sunday a chance for horse trading at Langley car show

Emily Mowat (far right) and mom Shelley picked up In-And-Out Burgers at the 2018 edition of the Cruise-In. This year, thanks to the pandemic, In-And-Out won’t be back, but a cluster of food trucks will be at the car show. (Langley Advance Times files)
Food trucks gather to provide lunch for Cruise-In visitors

Kids will get their chance to work alongside Jimmy Shine to judge cars at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In this year. (Aldergrove Star files)
Junior judges get their say on Cruise-In’s best vehicles

Lordco will return for the 2021 Langley Good Times Cruise-In, sponsoring the event's 50/50. (Black Press Media files)
Lordco Auto Parts donates $15,000 cash sponsorship to Cruise-In