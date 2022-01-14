Black Press reporter and NFL analyst Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL analyst Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

NFL report: Are you ready for some playoff football?

Podcast: Haluschak, Wolf look ahead to first round, back at a rough season for the Seattle Seahawks

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – NFL Playoff Preview – 1:12:2022

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), Black Press Media staffers Philip Wolf and Erin Haluschak talk NFL football on the eve of the playoffs. Topics include what to look for this weekend, plus a look back at the season for the Seattle Seahawks.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLPodcastSeattle Seahawksvancouverisland

Previous story
Stamkos nets 18th goal, Tampa Bay Lightning strike down Vancouver Canucks 4-2
Next story
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID bout

Just Posted

Langley Trappers last played Aldergrove in October. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley/Aldergrove battle to take place on ice today

My Tween and Me is an eight-week program designed to help parents and children build a strong relationship while addressing hard-to-talk-about issues. (Langley Children Committee)
Trained counsellors to help Langley parents address difficult subjects with children

The Vancouver Giants will be playing the Prince George Cougars again this weekend after returning from a COVID-19-related delay.(Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Vancouver Giants resume play after pause due to COVID

Todd Hauptman and Tanya Tait, both Langley residents at the time of the transplant in 2010, are still in regular contact after she donated a kidney to Todd. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Time for B.C. to follow Nova Scotia on organ donation