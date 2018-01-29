Vegas Golden Knights defender Shea Theodore visited the young Aldergrove Knights in their dressing room Sunday.

NHL defender drops in on Aldergrove Knights

Shea Theodore visits his hometown arena, gives minor hockey youth thumbs up

Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association gave Shea Theodore his start in the game and on Sunday it was “payback” time for the NHL defender and three-time Canadian hockey gold medalist.

Theodore thrilled the seven and eight year old players of the Aldergrove Knights H3 team by dropping by their change room on Sunday and giving the young boys encouragement to pursue their dreams.

Theodore, an alumni of Aldergrove Minor Hockey and now a member of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, was home for the all-star break and visited Aldergrove Arena just before the Aldergrove Knights’ game started on Sunday, Jan. 28.

“He graciously came into the locker room for a team photo and to give the players some great advice on working hard, being a team player, listening to your coaches but most important of all, having fun!” said team mom Melissa Phillipson.

“With fist bumps for all he left the room, leaving a lasting impression on our team.”

Theodore, 22, grew up in Aldergrove where his family still resides.

He was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round (26th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

https://www.nhl.com/video/karlsson-pots-theodores-dish/t-277350912/c-56835403

In junior hockey Theodore played four seasons and served as captain for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

During the 2012–13 season he was a member of Team Canada under-eighteen squad when it won gold medals at both the 2012 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and the 2013 IIHF World U18 Championships. He followed that with another gold medal for Team Canada’s under-20 squad at the IIHF World Junior Championships.

On Sept. 24, 2013, Theodore was signed to a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

During the 2015–16 season, on Jan. 13, 2016, Theodore scored his first NHL point with a goal in a game against the Ottawa Senators. He played 73 games with the Ducks over two seasons including playoffs, earning 25 points.

On June 21, 2017, at the NHL Expansion Draft, Theodore was traded by the Ducks to the Vegas Golden Knights.

