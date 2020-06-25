Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

It appears the NHL may no longer be considering Vancouver as a hub city for playoffs.

In a statement issued Thursday (June 25), the Canucks confirmed the news.

“From the beginning, our goal was to help the NHL get hockey back on the ice if we could,” said the team’s chief operating officer Trent Carroll. “Although Vancover won’t be a hub city, we are still excited to see hockey start up again.”

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Vancouver’s bid to host 12 teams in coming weeks hit a snag during discussions between the league, Canucks and provincial health officials.

More to come.

Coronavirus

