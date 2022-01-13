Nicole Fransson named Spartan Female Athlete of the Week at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Player helped team to record best start ever, with eight wins in a row

Nicole Fransson was named Spartan Female Athlete of the Week at Langley’s Trinity Western University after yet another week of dominance against Thompson Rivers. It was Fransson’s second consecutive time to get the award.(TWU)

It was Fransson’s second consecutive time to get the award.

WBB I Nicole Fransson caps off an explosive third quarter with an and-one! The Spartans enter the fourth quarter with a 55-32 lead.#TWUBasketball pic.twitter.com/Pbl6a8Qvjm — TWU Spartans (@TWUSpartans) January 9, 2022

Fransson was a big part of the Spartans eighth win in a row over the weekend after defeating Thompson Rivers twice.

After Friday’s 83-80 win over the WolfPack, Fransson and the Spartans made history, achieving the program’s best start ever.

The record was previously set in Fransson’s rookie year, the 2018-19 season, when the Spartans went 6-0 to start the season.

She was impressive on Friday, dropping 10 points while grabbing a game-high, and nearly a tally that would tie the program’s single-game rebounding record sum of 19.

Saturday was Fransson’s night.

The 6’2” centre completed her fourth consecutive double-double of the season, securing game-highs in both scoring (25) and rebounding (14).

Fransson has achieved a double-double in six of eight conference games so far this season.

Nowt, Fransson and the undefeated Spartans come home to play Fraser Valley tonight, Thursday, (Jan. 13) and Thompson Rivers on Saturday, (Jan. 15).

The Cascades-Spartans women’s basketball match-up marks a showdown between the top two teams in the West Division.

Thursday’s game could shape up to be a defensive battle, as both teams have excelled in that department this season. UFV leads Canada West in opponents’ field goal percentage (28.2 per cent) and sits second in points allowed per game (55.1); TWU ranks fourth in both of those categories, allowing opponents to shoot 33.9 per cent from the field for an average of 61.4 points.

The 6 p.m. match at Langley Events Centre will be webcast on CanadaWest.tv presented by Co-op

