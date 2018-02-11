First ever jersey, that of retired #6 captain Curtis Hodgson, was raised to the rafters prior to Saturday’s game between the Vancouver Stealth and the Saskatchewan Rush at Langley Events Centre. He, his wife, son, and parents watched the process. (Speical to the Langley Advance)

Night of celebration and defeat mark Stealth’s home game Saturday

The Langley lacrosse players head to Calgary next Friday for their next game.

Langley’s professional lacrosse team were in celebration mode to begin Saturday night inside Langley Events Centre, but sadly the party didn’t last.

The Vancouver Stealth celebrated Family Day with more than 70 friends and family members of the players who took the floor to line up with the team.

In addition to Family Day, the Stealth held a ceremony to honour a long-time player and retired captain Curtis Hodgson.

His family, including his wife, son, and parents sat and watched his number six jersey, that he wore for 13 years as a member of the Stealth, get raised to the rafters.

“Curtis is the kind of player that you want every player to be, he is a leader on and off the floor,” said Stealth owner Denise Watkins.

“He has been a leader in our Stealth academy and has been a tremendous contributor to our organization. I want to say personally, I appreciate his years of commitment, he embodies the spirit of the game,” she said.

On the field, Vancouver found themselves in 6-0 deficit after one, 11-3 after two, 14-6 after three, and with a 16-9 final.

Logan Schuss continued his hot-hand scoring a pair of goals and adding two helpers.

Schuss extended his goal scoring streak to seven games with 2 or more goals.

Another bright spot for the Stealth was newcomer Pat Saunders, who scored one goal and three assists.

“We had some chances and did not bury, and they had a hot start, it obviously was not the outcome we wanted,” Saunders said.

“Our focus is on Calgary, we need to beat them to get into the playoffs, we cannot win as individuals, we need to come as a team to beat them and to make the playoffs,” he added.

The Stealth have a quick turnaround heading to Calgary this coming Friday night in pivotal western match.

The Roughnecks have maintained a lead ahead of Vancouver in the battle for a playoff spot.

Vancouver returns home on Saturday, Feb. 24, when they host the New England Black Wolves in their Stealth experience night.

Tickets are available at StealthLAX.com

Previous story
Illness and injury cripple Langley hockey team in Everett battle
Next story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes score their first medals in PyeongChang

Just Posted

VIDEO: Two injured in motor vehicle crash in Aldergrove (updated)

One vehicle hit another, stationary vehicle, police report

VIDEO: Surrey man identified as victim of fatal Langley shooting (updated)

Shooting called a “targeted incident”

Popular Historic Half Marathon celebrates 13th year Feb. 18

Community run, open to all ages and fitness levels, benefits Langley Hospice

Illness and injury cripple Langley hockey team in Everett battle

Vancouver Giants fell to Silvertips 5-0, with seven regulars missing from their lineup.

Night of celebration and defeat mark Stealth’s home game Saturday

The Langley lacrosse players head to Calgary next Friday for their next game.

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Petition calls for more air ambulances in rural B.C.

Not enough advanced life support, trauma care advocates say

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

Man dies in surfing accident on Long Beach near Tofino

Paramedics were seen trying to resuscitate the 27 year-old male Saturday afternoon

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes score their first medals in PyeongChang

It was a day of wins in hockey, snowboarding and freestyle skiing

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says blocking Trans Mountain is ‘illegal’

Clark told gathering in Ottawa B.C. NDP’s new moves could make businesses think twice in investing

Most Read