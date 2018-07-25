The Trappers rejoiced in this weekend’s victory at a hardball tourney in Abbotsford, including (back row) coaches Chris Burt, Sheldon Loeppky, Brad Gehring, and Ron Dorland; (third row) Tayven Palmer, Seojin Yoon, Braeden Rawe, Evan Loeppky, Jacob Friesen, Ryan Heutink, and Liam Burt; (second row) Kaiden Booth, Bennett Loeppky, Cole Dorland, Stella Libby (bat girl), and Eli Euverman; and (front row) Hudson Gehring and Gus Libby. (Special to the Langley Advance)

North Langley U11 earns hardball gold

Trappers get taste of victory during weekend tournament in Abbotsford.

North Langley Mossquito AAA Trappers U11 proved they were in the Midsummer Classic to win this past weekend.

They earned gold at the Abbotsford Angels hardball association hosted event, beating out 14 other teams for the title in the tier 2 division, explained Michelle Gehring.

The Trappers nabbed their first win of the tournament, 18-6, over the Richmond Chuckers.

North Langley then prevailed over the Cloverdale Spurs, 12-1, to end round-robin play for the tourney.

Earning a standing of second place overall, the Trappers received a bye through to the quarter final round, Gehring explained.

Running off with the lead late in the game,” she noted that North Langley claimed the semifinal win, defeated the Abbotsford AA Angels, 7-3.

Then, under the blaring sun, the Trappers faced off against the North Delta Rays in the finals.

“North Langley Trappers ran off the field gold medal winners in a 25-12 victory,” Gehring said.

She noted that the Trappers are currently in first place in the Lower Mainland’s 11U AAA tier 2 division.

