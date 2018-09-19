Not too bad for a Langley boy who didn’t really like volleyball

Daniel Jansen VanDoorn is playing with the Canada Team in men’s volleyball world championships.

Getting ready for the world championships has meant a regimented weights program for months, as well as a few hours each day of on-court volleyball training. It’s paying off. Daniel Jansen VanDoorn has played in each of the games, so far, in Bulgaria. (Special to the Langley Advance)

He was raised in a family of five pretty tall kids, who just so happened to have a volleyball net in the backyard of their Murrayville home.

“Volleyball was always around when I was young,” explained 28-year-old Daniel Jansen VanDoorn, a middle blocker for the Volleyball Canada men’s team, who are currently playing in the world championships in Bulgaria this week.

The first time Jansen VanDoorn played volleyball on a team was at age 14.

Admittedly, the co-ed team played in only one tournament, and he recalled just how “awful” he was. In fact, his lack of ability found Jansen VanDoorn cut from the club at age 16.

“I only really played volleyball because all my siblings before me had, but I really didn’t like it,” he said.

Well, things have obviously changed for the Langley born athlete who attended kindergarten through Grade 12 at Langley Christian School, before pursuing his BBA in business leadership and management at Trinity Western University and playing volleyball for the Spartans.

“While I didn’t always love volleyball, my love for the sport grew as my level increased,” he shared with the Langley Advance.

“As I grew and figured the game out… I improved and I also ended up enjoying the game more every year.”

After graduating from Trinity, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to stop playing volleyball, so he looked for a contract in Europe. “My agent found a team in France, and I found that I loved playing overseas.”

That was five years ago, and consecutively Jansen VanDoorn has been with the Canada team for seven summers. Initially, he was selected during open tryouts for the B team and five years ago he was called up to the senior team.

It’s now a sport he loves. So much so, in fact, that he’s a full-time professional volleyball player who’s travelling the world year round playing.

“I’ve been in France for four years, in their domestic professional league. I also spent one season in the Greek league, and this year I’m playing for a team in Finland,” he explained.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to travel through most of Europe, and other countries in North and South America, Asia, and the middle east in the past 10 or so years. My favourites would probably be Japan, Russia, Greece, and Brazil,” Jansen VanDoorn added.

So how about the team’s current stop in Bulgaria for the men’s world championships.

“There’s usually some down time that we can spend however we want. For a tournament of this scale, we normally spend most of our free time getting physio, rehabbing injuries, watching game-tape, sleeping, etc.”

But he is glad to report that he’s been able to see a bit of the town between practices and games, and quite loving it.

.

More From Langley

Jansen VanDoorn is not the only one with Langley connections.

His comrade on the court, player #16, Ryan Sclater, is another familiar B.C. boy with ties back to Langley.

The 25-year-old Port Coquitlam who also formerly played for Trinity Western University, is also in Ruse, Bulgaria where the Canadians won their first three games, but fell Monday to Brazil and Tuesday to France.

Canada now travels to Sofia, Bulgaria, for the next round, with some key technical elements to work on, according to Canada’s coach Stephane Antiga.

It hasn’t been an easy run, Jansen Van Doorn said of the current world championships.

But asked what he’s enjoyed most, be it on the court or off, about being in Bulgaria, he quickly answered.

“I’ve enjoyed watching the team fight through some adversity to put some good games together.

“Some guys are dealing with injuries or other personal problems that hinder their performance, and it’s fun to see the guys pick each other up and play well together.”

While this championship – whatever the outcome – wraps up his season with the Canada team, volleyball doesn’t end for Jansen VanDoorn.

“Like any professional sport, this is a full-time job,” he said, noting there are around 150 Canadian men and women playing professionally in Europe, Asia, South America from September – May every year.

He goes straight to his next professional season in Finland – until late April – then he looks forward to another summer with the national team next summer.

His ultimate goal is to play in his second Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.