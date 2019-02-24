Novice swim meet in Langley

While young swimmers with the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club were getting a taste of competition this weekend, some former novices from the club were taking on the best university swimmers in Canada.
A novice meet on Saturday at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool was the last opportunity until April 13th for young swimmers to use their newly-acquired skills to push themselves to achieve new personal best times.
READ MORE: Langley swimmers make waves at regional championships
Meanwhile, former Olympians novices were swimming against the best in Canada at the 2019 U SPORTS Odlum Brown swimming championships at UBC.
Among them, Hillary Metcalfe, who took two silver and one bronze for the UBC Thunderbirds team.
Metcalfe has been swimming competitively since she was four and joined the Langley Olympians Swim Club when she was seven.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations Hillary Metcalfe for placing 2nd in the 50 BR (32.26), 2nd in the 200 IM (2:16.87) and 3rd in the 100 BR (1:10.60) in the U Sport Swimming Champs! Watch out for more fast swimming from Hill and other university swimmers this weekend! @ubctbirds @ubcwswimming #GoOlympians #GoBirds!
Teams at the UBC event were competing for national banners and trophies awarded to the university accumulating the highest point score.