Wayne Liu competes at the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club novice meet on Saturday. Dan Ferguson Black Press Media

Novice swim meet in Langley

Young competitors take part in Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club event

While young swimmers with the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club were getting a taste of competition this weekend, some former novices from the club were taking on the best university swimmers in Canada.

A novice meet on Saturday at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool was the last opportunity until April 13th for young swimmers to use their newly-acquired skills to push themselves to achieve new personal best times.

READ MORE: Langley swimmers make waves at regional championships

Meanwhile, former Olympians novices were swimming against the best in Canada at the 2019 U SPORTS Odlum Brown swimming championships at UBC.

Among them, Hillary Metcalfe, who took two silver and one bronze for the UBC Thunderbirds team.

Metcalfe has been swimming competitively since she was four and joined the Langley Olympians Swim Club when she was seven.

Teams at the UBC event were competing for national banners and trophies awarded to the university accumulating the highest point score.

 

Alex Donnelly swam in the 10 and under class at the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club novice meet on Saturday. Dan Ferguson Black Press Media

Ishi Sharma powers through the 100 metre freestyle event at the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club novice meet on Saturday. Dan Ferguson Black Press Media

Rick Zhou at the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club novice meet on Saturday. Dan Ferguson Black Press Media

