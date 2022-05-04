New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes (86) and Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (25) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes (86) and Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (25) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Bo Horvat earns nomination for Vancouver Canucks

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The award is handed out annually to the player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

One player is nominated from each of the league’s 32 teams.

The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up will get $5,000 for a charity.

A committee of senior NHL executives, including commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly, will pick the winner.

Former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne won the award last season.

The full list of nominees includes Ryan Getzlaf (Anaheim Ducks), Andrew Ladd (Arizona Coyotes), Nick Foligno (Boston Bruins), Jeff Skinner (Buffalo Sabres), Mikael Backlund (Calgary Flames), Jordan Staal (Carolina Hurricanes), Conor Murphy (Chicago Blackhawks), Nazem Kadri (Colorado Avalanche), Jack Roslovic (Columbus Blue Jackets), Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars), Alex Nedeljkovic (Detroit Red Wings), Nurse (Oilers), Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers), Cal Petersen (Los Angeles Kings), Matt Dumba (Minnesota Wild), Montreal Canadiens (Jake Allen), Luke Kunin (Nashville Predators), Subban (Devils), Anders Lee (New York Islanders), Chris Kreider (New York Rangers), Nick Holden (Ottawa Senators), Scott Laughton (Philadelphia Flyers), Bryan Rust (Pittsburgh Penguins), Matt Nieto (San Jose Sharks), Jaden Schwartz (Seattle Kraken), Ryan O’Reilly (St. Louis Blues), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Wayne Simmonds (Toronto Maple Leafs), Bo Horvat (Vancouver Canucks), Max Pacioretty (Vegas Golden Knights), Garnet Hathaway (Washington Capitals), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets).

THE CANADIAN PRESS

