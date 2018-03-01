Old-timers soccer tourney coming to Aldergrove

Registration deadline for the 2018 Barry Bauder Memorial Spring Fling Kick Off is fast approaching

Soccer clubs in the region have until March 15 to get their registration forms in to the Aldergrove United Soccer Club for this fun-filled weekend of soccer games for the more senior players.

The divisions include both men’s and women’s soccer teams in seven categories: men’s over 40, over 50, over 55 and over 60, and women’s open, recreational and over 30.

The tournament takes place on the weekend of March 24 and 25, with a minimum of three games with 35 minute halves promised to each participating team, and is held at the Aldergrove Athletic Park’s field complex.

The event will feature a concession and beer garden, along with 50/50 draws and beer cooler raffles.

Registrations must be received by March 15 to either http://www.aldergroveunitedsoccer.com/ or by email to estappler@gmail.com.

Payment of $350 team registration fee can be made by e-transfer to auscc.treasurer@gmail.com or mail cheque to Dawne Stappler, 5106 Ross Rd., Abbotsford, BC V4X1Z3.