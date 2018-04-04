Olympians back in the swim at WC Blair pool

Prospective members invited to try out swim clubs for free

Langley Township’s WC Blair Pool has reopened after a refit and the Langley Olympians Swim Club is back in action.

The Langley Olympians are currently accepting new members and have programs for swimmers ages six to 16 years old.

The Olympians offer after school programs on Tuesdays and Thursdays in which swimmers will be taught the four competitive strokes: butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle, as well as competitive starts, drills and turns.

For swimmers aged six to ten Langley Olympians offers a program called Olympic Way and for swimmers 11 to 16 years old Langley Olympians offers a program called Age Group Development. In both programs swimmers can choose to swim once to twice a week and they will be taught by certified coaches whose aim is to teach swimmers proper technique while having fun.

The Olympians give swimmers the opportunity to compete in a monthly swim meet at the Walnut Grove Community Centre, where swimmers get introduced to competitive swimming — swimmers compete against others and show off the skills they have been taught.

Swimmers are also welcome to just swim for fun and recreation.

Langley Olympians offers free two week try outs on the first to 15th of every month to new swimmers.

Please call 604-532-5257 or visit their website at www.langleyolympians.com for more details.