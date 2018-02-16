OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes finish strong on the slopes in South Korea

No medals for Canada on Day 7 of the 2018 Winter Olympics, after netting one of each colour the day before. But B.C. athletes finished strong on the mountain in skiing and snowboarding.
While you were sleeping:
Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Invermere competed in the Alpine Skiing Men’s Super G, finishing with a time of 1:26.34 and a distance of 52.41.
Right behind him was fellow British Columbian Broderick Thompson, of Whistler, who pulled in a time of 1:26.45 and a distance of 53.99.
Kelowna native Tess Critchlow finished ninth overall in Snowboard Cross.
Other notable Canadian results: Alex Harvey of Quebec finished seventh in the cross-country skiing 15km free, Canada’s best ever Olympic finish in that event.
Who, what, when to watch (PST):
5:00 p.m.: Freestyle Skiing– Women’s Slopestyle
Whistler’s Yuki Tsubota, Dara Howell and Kim Lamarre gear up for qualification.
7:10 p.m.: Ice Hockey– Men’s
Team Canada look to remain undefeated against Czech Republic.
9:05 p.m.: Curling– Men’s
Canada and Kevin Koe face up against a strong Sweden.
Olympics highlight of the day:
Manuel Osborne-Paradis is representing #TeamCanada in his fourth Olympic Winter Games. Watch him race tonight at #PyeongChang2018 ⛷@manny_ski | @Alpine_Canada pic.twitter.com/d0fyNSRahM
— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 15, 2018