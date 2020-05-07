One year after he was drafted by the Langley-based Vancouver Giants, 2004-born defenceman Damian Palmieri has signed with the WHL franchise (Courtesy Palmieri Family)

One year after he was drafted, Damian Palmieri signs with the Vancouver Giants

Originally selected by the Giants in Round 4 (87th overall) in the 2019 draft

A year after he was drafted by the Giants, 2004-born defenceman Damian Palmieri has signed with the Langley-based team.

General Manager Barclay Parneta announced Tuesday, May 5th that the Delta resident has inked a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Originally selected by the Giants in Round 4 (87th overall) in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, the 6’0”, 177-pound left-shot defenceman joins the Giants after wrapping up his midget season with the Delta Hockey Academy’s 16U Program. A season prior as a Bantam, Palmieri scored seven goals and added 15 assists for 22 points in 29 games while adding 52 penalty minutes.

“He is a physical, two-way defenceman that does not shy down from battles,” said Parneta. “His development has trended well over the past year and he has a similar foundation to the types of players that we have been having success with in recent seasons.”

“A year ago I was so happy to have been drafted by my hometown WHL team, and to sign with them today is an incredible feeling,” Palmieri said.

“I’m excited for training camp and the opportunity to compete for a roster spot next season.”

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants sign draft picks Mazden Leslie and Ty Halaburda

READ ALSO: Giants sign draft pick from Fort St. John

Earlier in the month, the team signed 2020 draft selections Mazden Leslie, Ty Halaburda and Ethan Semeniuk.

Leslie, a 2005-born, 6’0”, 160-pound right-shot defenceman from Lloydminster, AB, was selected tenth overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2020 Bantam Draft.

Halaburda, a forward from Victoria, was drafted 32nd overall. Semeniuk, a forward from Fort St. John, was originally selected by the Giants in Round three (56th overall) in the 2020 draft.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Premier Horgan reaches out to NHL to offer place to play if hockey returns
Next story
Whitecaps’ Yordy Reyna breaks physical distancing protocol, enters quarantine

Just Posted

Langley film industry charts path back to post-COVID production

Local sound stages, production companies, and government will work on creating safe film sets

Vacant home’s owner to be charged for firefighting effort

The house wasn’t properly secured when the fire took place, Township alleges

Senior’s death prompt questions about scale of COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford care facility

Doctors told family Ervin Friedenstab died of COVID-19 contracted at Worthington Pavilion

One year after he was drafted, Damian Palmieri signs with the Vancouver Giants

Originally selected by the Giants in Round 4 (87th overall) in the 2019 draft

VIDEO: Langley’s Jeff Ingram is WHL referee of the year

Named recipient of the Allen Paradice memorial trophy

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

‘Complex’ investigation of fiery May 2019 crash at South Surrey border ongoing

Still waiting for reports into crash that killed Port Moody pastor: police

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Abbotsford teens start skateboard-wax company named after friend with Down syndrome

Donny’s Wax to donate 10% of each sale to the Canadian Down Syndrome Society

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

Most Read