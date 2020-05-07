One year after he was drafted, Damian Palmieri signs with the Vancouver Giants

Originally selected by the Giants in Round 4 (87th overall) in the 2019 draft

One year after he was drafted by the Langley-based Vancouver Giants, 2004-born defenceman Damian Palmieri has signed with the WHL franchise (Courtesy Palmieri Family)

A year after he was drafted by the Giants, 2004-born defenceman Damian Palmieri has signed with the Langley-based team.

General Manager Barclay Parneta announced Tuesday, May 5th that the Delta resident has inked a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Originally selected by the Giants in Round 4 (87th overall) in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, the 6’0”, 177-pound left-shot defenceman joins the Giants after wrapping up his midget season with the Delta Hockey Academy’s 16U Program. A season prior as a Bantam, Palmieri scored seven goals and added 15 assists for 22 points in 29 games while adding 52 penalty minutes.

“He is a physical, two-way defenceman that does not shy down from battles,” said Parneta. “His development has trended well over the past year and he has a similar foundation to the types of players that we have been having success with in recent seasons.”

“A year ago I was so happy to have been drafted by my hometown WHL team, and to sign with them today is an incredible feeling,” Palmieri said.

“I’m excited for training camp and the opportunity to compete for a roster spot next season.”

Earlier in the month, the team signed 2020 draft selections Mazden Leslie, Ty Halaburda and Ethan Semeniuk.

Leslie, a 2005-born, 6’0”, 160-pound right-shot defenceman from Lloydminster, AB, was selected tenth overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2020 Bantam Draft.

Halaburda, a forward from Victoria, was drafted 32nd overall. Semeniuk, a forward from Fort St. John, was originally selected by the Giants in Round three (56th overall) in the 2020 draft.

