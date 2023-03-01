Participant registration now open for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Participant registration is now open for the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games.

Event set to occur from Aug. 22 to 26, over 3,500 participants expected to compete

The event, which runs from Aug. 22 to 26, will feature 29 sports and activities and showcase the skills of more than 3,500 competitors.

Participant registration officially opened on March 1. The link is available at 55plusbcgames.org/register.

Back in November the sports and activities were confirmed and they consist of:

  • 8-ball
  • Archery
  • Badminton
  • Bocce
  • Bridge
  • Carpet Bowling
  • Cribbage
  • Cycling
  • Darts
  • Dragon Boating
  • Equestrian
  • Five Pin Bowling
  • Floor Curling
  • Golf
  • Horseshoes
  • Ice Curling
  • Ice Hockey
  • Lawn Bowling
  • Mountain Biking
  • Pickleball
  • Slo-Pitch
  • Snooker
  • Soccer-Men/7-aside
  • Sturling
  • Swimming
  • Table Tennis
  • Tennis
  • Track & Field
  • Whist

In related news, the BC Seniors Games Society announced on Dec. 16 that they are part of the Sport BC family. They are the 74th member of Sport BC and the Abbotsford games will be the first event under the Sport BC banner.

The Games were last held in Greater Victoria in 2022.

Approximately 1,200 volunteers will be required for the event. For more information on how to volunteer or on the Games in general, visit the volunteer information page at 55plusbcgames.org.

RELATED: Sports announced for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

