Past versus present as Spartans volleyball program takes the court

Trinity Western will represent Canada in Brazil this summer, begin preparation with match against alumni

With a trip to Brazil upcoming this summer, the Trinity Western Spartans men’s volleyball team will start the preparation against a formidable opponent on April 19.

The Spartans have been chosen to represent Canada at the 2018 FISU Americas Games in Brazil and to launch their prepardness for the journey, the team will face a collection of former players from the program.

The TWU alumni team features as many as nine players from the Spartans championship-winning teams, including six from the 2010-11 side that won the title on the team’s home court at the Langley Events Centre.

The game is set for 6:45 p.m. at the David E. Enarson Gymnasium by with tickets at the door by donation with proceeds going to fund the team’s trip to Sao Paulo.

A GoFundMe page with a goal of $40,000 has also been launched to help cover the associated costs.

The FISU Americas Games run July 20 to 28. And as well going for gold, the Spartans will have the opportunity to partner with teams from other countries in a variety of service projects in the city of Sao Paulo. Athletes in Action will have a large presence at the event and has partnered with a number of local ministries.


