Perfect weather for Rugby 7s Tournament: ACTION PHOTOS

It was cold and rainy for the annual Langley School District high school Rugby 7s Tournament hosted by DW Poppy Secondary.

In other words it was perfect weather for the games and a huge crowd came out to cheer on their favourite teams.

The event is for both boys and girls teams, in the Grade 8, Junior and Senior age groups. Participating teams included DW Poppy, Langley, Muntain, HD Stafford, Yorkson Creek and Brookswood schools, which each played 15 minute games.

Aldergrove was not represented this year due to lack of teams but players from Aldergrove did play for other teams, such as Shay Gustafson who played for the DW Poppy team.

More to come, including game and tourney results, as information becomes available. Check back in for updates.

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO DW Poppy Secondary’s Grade 8 boys won their game against Langley Secondary.

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO DW Poppy Secondary’s Grade 8 girls in action.

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO DW Poppy Secondary’s Grade 8 boys in action.