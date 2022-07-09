(Vancouver Canucks/Twitter)

(Vancouver Canucks/Twitter)

PETEY 2.0: Canucks draft a second Elias Pettersson

It was deja vu for Canucks fans on July 8 during the NHL draft in Montreal

Why have one Elias Pettersson when the Vancouver Canucks can have two.

It was deja vu for Canucks fans on Friday (July 8) during the NHL draft in Montreal.

With the 80th overall pick, Vancouver selected Elias Pettersson. Finding a jersey for the Swedish defenceman may prove tricky, though.

The Canucks already has an Elias Pettersson — the team’s 23-year-old star centre.

Vancouver chose the original Pettersson fifth overall in the 2017 draft, and he’s since put up 221 points (97 goals, 124 assists) in 245 games.

The new addition said he’s never met the player with whom he shares a name, but is excited to be part of the same organization.

“It’s just amazing,” the new Elias Pettersson said.

READ MORE: Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in 1st round of NHL draft

READ MORE: NHL’s glass ceiling finally shattering as more women move into front-office roles

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canucks

Previous story
Langley Thunder record season high 19 goals in a game
Next story
VIDEO: Ottawa Blackjacks down Fraser Valley Bandits

Just Posted

Bandits James Karnik lay-up versus Ottawa on July 8. BlackJacks won 100-79. Spencer Colby/Canadian Elite Basketball League
VIDEO: Ottawa Blackjacks down Fraser Valley Bandits

Langley RCMP and IHIT at a Langley murder scene earlier this year. (Langley Advance Times files)
Painful Truth: Police culture of secrecy in B.C. is a problem

Marija Danyluk is an alumnus of Langley’s R.E. Mountain Secondary. She is part of Theatre Under The Stars’ latest musical production, We Will Rock You. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley talent performs in Queen musical – under the stars

14 out of Langley Thunder’s 19 goals were scored in the third period. The team won 19-6 against Maple Ridge Burrards on Wednesday night at Langley Events Centre in Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) action. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Thunder record season high 19 goals in a game