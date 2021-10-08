PHOTOS: Abbotsford Canucks continue training camp

The Abbotsford Canucks inaugural training camp continued with day three on Friday (Oct. 8).
The team took part in offensive zone drills, three-on-two’s, one-on-one’s and other tasks in advance of the team’s first game on Oct. 16.
The final day of training camp occurs on Saturday (Oct. 9).
The team heads to California for games on 16, 17 and 19 for one game against the Bakersfield Condors and two against the Ontario Reign.
The home opener then occurs on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. when the Henderson Silver Knights come to the Abbotsford Centre. The two teams then clash again at the AC on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.
In other Abbotsford Canucks news, it was announced that goalie Michael DiPietro and forward Sheldon Dries have both been sent to Abbotsford.
General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by two players.
