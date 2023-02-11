PHOTOS: Brookswood takes pair of titles at Langley District Basketball Championships

Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in junior boys play Brookswood Bobcats won with 55 points over Walnut Grove Gators with 33. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, with junior and Grade 8 teams taking home titles. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in junior boys play Brookswood Bobcats won with 55 points over Walnut Grove Gators with 33. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in junior boys play Brookswood Bobcats won with 55 points over Walnut Grove Gators with 33. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in junior boys play Brookswood Bobcats won with 55 points over Walnut Grove Gators with 33. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, with junior and Grade 8 teams taking home titles. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, with junior and Grade 8 teams taking home titles. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in Grade 8 girls action Langley Christian Lightning defeated Walnut Grove Gators 46-24. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in Grade 8 girls action Langley Christian Lightning defeated Walnut Grove Gators 46-24. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in Grade 8 girls action Langley Christian Lightning defeated Walnut Grove Gators 46-24. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in Grade 8 girls action Langley Christian Lightning defeated Walnut Grove Gators 46-24. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, with junior and Grade 8 teams taking home titles. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in Grade 8 boys action Walnut Grove Gators beat Langley Fundamental Titans 62-42. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in Grade 8 boys action Walnut Grove Gators beat Langley Fundamental Titans 62-42. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in Grade 8 boys action Walnut Grove Gators beat Langley Fundamental Titans 62-42. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in Grade 8 boys action Walnut Grove Gators beat Langley Fundamental Titans 62-42. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Brookswood Bobcats swept the junior titles while the Langley Christian Lightning and Walnut Grove Gators each won a Grade 8 championship at the Langley District Basketball Championships.

The Bobcats won both the junior girls and junior boys titles, over Credo Christian and Walnut Grove, respectively, while Langley Christian defeated Walnut Grove for the Grade 8 girls title and the Gators topped the Langley Fundamental Titans in the Grade 8 boys championship final.

All four championship games were played on Thursday, Feb. 9 in the afternoon at Langley Events Centre.

The teams now compete in the Eastern Valley Athletic Association regional championships to try and qualify for their respective BC Junior Basketball Invitational Tournaments, which will be held at Langley Events Centre.

.

Grade 8 girls: Langley Christian Lightning – 46 Walnut Grove Gators 24

The size of Gaby Vis inside proved to be too much for the Walnut Grove Gators. Vis scored a game-high 21 points to lead her Langley Christian Lightning to a 46-24 win over the Gators in the Grade 8 girls Langley district championship game.

Both teams were tied with 6-2 records during league play in the regular season with Langley Christian winning 39-30 when they met last month.

But in the rematch on Thursday, the Lightning used a pair of runs – 9-0 in the first half and 12-0 in the second – in a game they led from start to finish in capturing the school’s fourth consecutive Grade 8 girls Langley district title.

Vis was selected as Langley Christian’s player of the game while Walnut Grove’s Clara Shin – who led the Gators with 13 points – earned the honour for her team.

.

Grade 8 boys: Walnut Grove Gators 62 – Langley Fundamental Titans 42

A three-point game at the half, the Walnut Grove Gators locked down defensively in the third quarter, holding the Langley Fundamental Titans to four points in the period while offensively, the Gators found their game, scoring 23 points over that eight-minute span. And that 19-point swing proved to be the difference as Walnut Grove won the Grade 8 boys Langley district title 62-42.

It marked the fifth straight district title for the Gators, who entered as the top seed following the regular season with a 9-0 record. The Titans were two games back in a three-way tie with a 7-2 record.

Walnut Grove’s Xanteyvius Blair was the player of the game following his 20-point performance while the Titans’ Solomon Tran earned the honour for Langley Fundamental after he scored 33 of his team’s 42 points.

.

Junior girls: Brookswood Bobcats 50 – Credo Christian Kodiaks 27

Jordyn Nohr put her stamp on the game early, scoring 19 points in the first quarter, including four 3-pointers, as the Brookswood Bobcats built an early lead on their way to a 50-27 win over the Credo Christian Kodiaks.

The victory earned Brookswood the junior girls Langley district championship.

Nohr finished with 23 points for the Bobcats, who were the top seed for the Langley playoffs with a 7-0 record. Credo Christian was third in the regular season at 5-2 but they upset No. 2 Walnut Grove Gators in the semifinal round.

Credo Christian’s Presley Kobes led her team with 10 points and was the Kodiaks player of the game. Nohr earned the honour for the Bobcats.

.

Junior boys: Brookswood Bobcats 55 – Walnut Grove Gators 33

The Brookswood Bobcats scored 18 straight points to build an early lead as they defeated the Walnut Grove Gators 55-33. The teams were playing in the junior boys Langley district championship game.

The teams entered as the top two seeds with Brookswood sporting an 8-0 record while Walnut Grove was 6-1 with their only league loss coming to the Bobcats 63-47 last week.

The rematch saw Brookswood’s Logan Stewart (18 points), Jayden Kenyon (16 points) and Jo Lozowchuk (13) combine for 47 of their team’s 55 points. The Gators were led by six points from Kadon Tall.

Stewart and Tall earned their team’s respective player of the game awards.

PAST COVERAGE: Expanded Tsumura Basketball Invitational gets underway at Langley Events Centre

and

New Langley basketball facility remembers top Pitt Meadows coach Rich Goulet