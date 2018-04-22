At the 25th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Gymnastics Invitational in Langley, her mother, Lory Fraser was selecting award winners who display similar characteristics to her daughter. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

PHOTOS: Christy Fraser Memorial underway in Langley

Over 700 athletes from across the province are attending

The Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) is marking the 25th edition of the annual Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational (CFMI) at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) this weekend.

Over 700 athletes from across the province are attending to showcase their skills.

Christy Fraser passed away in August of 1992, at just 12 years of age, after contracting E. Coli.

The event started in 1993 at the prompting of one of Christy’s coaches with the LGF, with a trophy given to the bravest athlete.

Athlete levels include: WAG JO 1 – 10, Aspire 1 and 2, MAG Level 1 – 3, Boys Interclub Performance, Boys Interclub Performance Plus, Girls Interclub, Girls Interclub Performance Plus, Girls Interclub Performance Challenge.

READ MORE: ‘She would have gone to the gym every day if she could have’

Christy’s mother, Lory Fraser, is an active volunteer and board member at Langley Gymnastics, and each year she watches every competitive session at CFMI to select athletes to receive the Christy Fraser Memorial Award, an award she gives to athletes who display the same positive, determined, and supportive attitude that Christy had.

There are vendors and food on site.

Sunday the CFMI runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the LEC located at 7888 200 Street.

Admission is at the entrance gate:

Children 6 and under: free.

Youth and seniors (7-17 years or 65-plus years): $5

Adult (18-plus): $10

Family (maximum of four): $20

READ MORE: Ten titles for Langley Gymnastics Foundation athletes


Alexis Baker of the Langley Gymnastics Foundation is a study in concentration at the 25th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Gymnastics Invitational at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A competitor displays impeccable balance at the 25th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Gymnastics Invitational at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Emily Golubeva and Alexis Baker of the Langley Gymnastics Foundation chalk up at the 25th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Gymnastics Invitational at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Two competitors give a bar a quick clean at the 25th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Gymnastics Invitational at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Haileigh Cook, Ashley Chuka and Amber Hildebrand of the Langley Gymnastics Foundation sang the national anthem to open the 25th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Gymnastics Invitational at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

