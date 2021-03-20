PHOTOS: Father and son fling frisbees on Friday

Aldergrove’s Raptors Knoll disc golf course is open to the public at 1111 272nd street

Father and son, Ian and Ethan, toss discs at Aldergrove’s Raptors Knoll course. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Ian and Ethan, a father and son, took turns throwing discs around the course in rural Aldergrove this past Friday afternoon.

On weekends, frequent players having been quick to say it’s too crowded to play.

Raptors Knoll officially opened in June of 2019 at Jackman Wetlands Park in Aldergrove.

The course spans approximately 40 acres at 272nd Street and 8th Avenue, and has been ranked the second best course in Canada and 19th in the entire world.

People can visit www.rkdiscgolfpark.com for more information.

There is no fee to play Raptors Knoll and tee times are not required.

The course is located at 1111 272nd street.

