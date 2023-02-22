PHOTOS: Lightning earn regional senior girls basketball championship title

Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with (above) Langley Christian (2A) and Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with (above) Langley Christian (2A) and Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with (above) Langley Christian (2A) and Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with (above) Langley Christian (2A) and Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with (above) Langley Christian (2A) and Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with (above) Langley Christian (2A) and Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with Langley Christian (2A) and (above) Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with Langley Christian (2A) and (above) Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with Langley Christian (2A) and (above) Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with Langley Christian (2A) and (above) Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with Langley Christian (2A) and (above) Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with Langley Christian (2A) and (above) Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Christian Lightning and Abbotsford Senior Panthers each scored decisive victories in capturing their respective Eastern Valley championships.

The Lightning won 92-48 over the Abbotsford Traditional Titans in the senior girls 2A zone championship game, while the Panthers were 75-47 winners over the MEI Eagles in the 3A final.

Both games – as well as the earlier bronze-medal matches – were played on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Langley Christian, the Titans and the Abbotsford Christian Knights – who won 62-42 over the St. John Brebeuf Bears in the third-place game – all advance to the BC School Sports Girls 2A Basketball Tournament.

The Panthers and Eagles will be joined by the Robert Bateman Timberwolves – 56-35 winners over the Brookswood Bobcats – at the BC School Sports Girls 3A Basketball Tournament.

Brookswood faced a wild-card game on Tuesday, Feb. 21 against a Vancouver Island team with the winner advancing to the provincial championships. The results are not yet confirmed.

Langley Christian Lightning 92 – Abbotsford Traditional Titans 48

The duo of Grace Bradshaw (34 points) and Colette Vanderhoven (30 points) were too much for the Titans as Langley Christian nearly led wire-to-wire in their 92-48 over Abbotsford Traditional for the 2A Eastern Valley title.

The Titans scored the game’s first basket but trailed 23-8 after a quarter and 46-19 at the half. Taneesh Sran led Abbotsford Traditional with 20 points while Janeesh Sran scored 15.

Both Taneesh and Janeesh Sran were selected to the Eastern Valley Athletic Association All-Star team, alongside Vanderhoven and Lara Commerford from Langley Christian and Lauren Van Dyk from Abbotsford Christian. Bradshaw was chosen the most vValuable player.

Abbotsford Senior Panthers 75 – MEI Eagles 47

The Abbotsford Senior Panthers built a 20-point first-quarter lead and led by double digits the rest of the way as the won an all-Abbotsford showdown for the 3A Eastern Valley title.

Malia Lenz scored 31 points and was selected as the most valuable player, while her teammates Nyah Vermuelen (21 points) and Chelsey Dulku were chosen all-stars.

Bree Neufeld scored 23 points to lead the Eagles and was an all-star, along with teammate Ava Driedger. Eshnaa Gill (Robert Bateman) rounded out the all-star selections.

