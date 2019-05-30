PHOTOS: Mounties and teachers play ball against Aldergrove high school students

For the third year, RCMP and Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) teachers and staff competed against Advanced Program students Tuesday.

Jake Tymos, the alternate education program teacher played as pitcher for most the baseball game, which ran from 11:30 a.m. to 12:22 p.m.

“We like to play the cops because many of these kids run into law enforcement a lot in the community and we hope this provides an opportunity for them see the police in a different way,” Tymos explained.

“It’s all fun,” with no prize for the winning team, said ACSS principal Jeremy Lyndon who watched from the sidelines.

Out of the first few student batters that took a swing, several were new to the sport. At times, even the Mounties cheered on shy students up to bat.

“I’m just trying not to rip these pants,” said a smiling Cpl. Julie Bion, a community liaison of Langley.

A few other Mounties showed up dressed in full weighted gear and played ball.

Teacher Tymos’ 38 students – ranging from Grades 10 to 12 – acted in tandem to surround base-runners, passing the baseball back-and-forth to ensure a RCMP out.

Students join the Advanced Program for a myriad of reasons, Tymos said. From socio-economic troubles, to emotional or mental struggles – “it’s for those who don’t function well in regular school,” he expounded.

“Our goal is to get the kids to make better choices and get back in school” and eventually graduate, Tymos explained.

Some of the students are taking five courses at once, others are managing 16 self-directed classes in order to graduate this year.

Teachers and program counsellors are able to find rehab services and counselling for students too burdened for coursework.

Advanced Program students also participate in other events and activities including a soccer game against RCMP that will take place in the fall.

The annual sports games came out of the Aldergrove Community Consultative Group founded by the RCMP in Aldergrove, to reach out to the community.