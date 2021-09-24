The Vancouver Canucks training camp occurs in Abbotsford from Sept. 23 to 25. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Vancouver Canucks training camp occurs in Abbotsford from Sept. 23 to 25. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks open training camp in Abbotsford

National Hockey League team hosts event in Abbotsford for first time ever

The Vancouver Canucks have arrived in Abbotsford.

The National Hockey League team opened its training camp on Thursday (Sept. 23), and for the first time ever Abbotsford is the host city.

Friday’s (Sept. 24) day two saw players separated into two groups, followed by a scrimmage beginning at 10 a.m.

The scrimmage saw Team White defeat Team Blue 3-0. Goal scorers were: Kyle Burroughs, Jonah Gadjovich and Nic Petan. Goalies Thatcher Demko and Arturs Silovs combined to earn the shutout.

Camp concludes on Saturday (Sept. 25), with another scrimmage planned.

The Canucks then travel to Spokane, Wash, to take on the expansion Seattle Kraken on Sunday (Sept. 25) and then return to the Abbotsford Centre to take on the Calgary Flames on Monday (Sept. 27).

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Previous story
Ontario increases sporting events capacity, ahead of baseball playoffs, NHL season

Just Posted

An unidentified photo that was donated to the Alder Grove Heritage Society. People are invited to look at local heritage photos and provide any details they may have. (Alder Grove Heritage Society/Special to The Star)
Alder Grove Heritage Society looks to locals to ID those in historic photos

John Aldag was surrounded by supporters at his post-election event in Surrey, as he looked poised to win the Cloverdale-Langley City riding for the Liberals. After mail-in ballots were counted, Aldag won the riding with 39.2 per cent of the votes. (Photo: Matthew Claxton)
John Aldag officially elected in Cloverdale-Langley City

A mail-in ballot for the 2021 federal election. About a million people voted by mail in this election. (Black Press Media files)
Voter turnout low in Langley ridings, across Canada

A local reader appreciates the array of stories to be found in community newspapers. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley reader appreciated reading about George’s canoe made from old pianos