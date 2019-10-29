Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

North Delta-raised Jeff Francis pitches for Colorado Rockies during a MLB game in 2012. (submitted photo: BC Sports Hall of Fame)

North Delta-raised baseball player Jeff Francis, former Canucks goalie Kirk McLean and champion cyclist Alex Stieda are among the 2020 BC Sports Hall of Fame inductees.

The five athletes, three builder-coaches, a team, one pioneer, one media member and a W.A.C. Bennett Award winner were named Tuesday (Oct. 29) during a media event at the hall, located at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

The other two inductees in the 2020 athletes class are Sonja Gaudet (wheelchair curling) and Brent Johnson (football).

In the builders/coaches category, Harry White (golf), Bill Mitchell (wrestling) and Valerie Johnson (trampoline gymnastics) were announced as inductees.

As a team, the 1979-80 University of Victoria Viking’s men’s basketball squad will become hall members.

Duncan-born hockey pro Robin Bawa will be inducted as a pioneer (as the first Punjabi-Canadian NHL player), Cleve Dheensaw as a media member and Kathy Newman as winner of the W.A.C. Bennett Award.

Tom Mayenknecht, Chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame, called the hall’s class of 2020 “a terrific cross-section of the personalities and teams that make the history, heritage and culture of sport in British Columbia so notable and inspiring for the next generation of young people in B.C.,” he said in a media release.

“On behalf of our Board of Trustees and management team led by Chief Executive Nicholas Cartmell, along with our Selection Committee and Foundation Board, we’re looking forward to celebrating their achievements provincially, nationally and globally at the BC Sports Hall of Fame Induction Gala on June 4, 2020.”

That night, the gala will be held at Vancouver Convention Centre. A limited number of early-bird tickets are available now on the BC Sports Hall of Fame website (bcsportshall.com), starting at $3,000 for a table of 10 and $300 for single seats.

The BC Sports Hall of Fame celebrates “extraordinary achievement in B.C. sport history and inspires future generations to make their dreams come true.”

Since 1966, 406 individuals and 63 teams have been inducted into the hall, which attracts an estimated 35,000 visitors annually with its collection of 27,000 artifacts and 100,000 archival documents.

CLICK HERE to see the hall’s searchable list of honoured members.



