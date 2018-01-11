Langley Trappers’ Matthew Smoliga is set to skate in the PJHL all-star game at the George Preston Recreation Centre on Jan. 16. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

PJHL all-stars set to hit the ice in Langley

Langley and Aldergrove will be well represented at junior B all-star game at Preston Centre on Jan. 16

Two Langley junior hockey players, one who plays in Langley and another from Aldergrove, are among the 40 skaters set to hit the ice next week as part of the PJHL all-star game.

The game will be played on Monday (Jan. 16) at 7 p.m. at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

Baylee Wright, a forward for the Abbotsford Pilots as well as defencemen Ryan Wellburn (Ridge Meadows Flames) and Matthew Smoliga (Langley Trappers) are set to skate for the Harold Brittain Conference.

The 18-year-old Smoliga is a rookie from Illinois for the Trappers and has seven goals and 17 points in 31 games for Langley.

The 19-year-old Wright leads both the PJHL in scoring with 31 goals and 65 points in 35 games.

Wellburn has five goals and 23 points in 29 games .

Wellburn and Wright are both from Langley and in their third years in the league.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks are also represented as three member of the team are on the Harold Brittain Conference squad.

Forwards Matt Oliver (25 goals, 51 points) and Kyle Bosko (21 goals, 48 points) are one-two in scoring for the Kodiaks.

And defencman Davin Padgham is fourth on the team with five goals and 25 points.

Trying to stop the Harold Brittain Conference team will be Aldergrove’s Jordan Naylor, one of the goaltenders for the Tom Shaw Conference all-stars.

Naylor plays for the Delta Ice Hawks and sits second in the conference with a 2.09 goals against average and sixth with a .914 save percentage.

The 17-year-old is in his second season in the league with Delta, and is 15-4-0 with four shutouts so far this season.

 

