The Pacific Junior Hockey League has decided to cancel the rest of the 2020-‘21 season, a move the Aldergrove Kodiaks coach called ‘unfortunate’ (Jody Harris file photo)

The Pacific Junior Hockey League has decided to cancel the rest of the 2020-‘21 season, a move the Aldergrove Kodiaks coach called ‘unfortunate’ (Jody Harris file photo)

PJHL decision to cancel rest of its junior ‘B’ hockey season called ‘unfortunate’ by Aldergrove Kodiaks coach

Team was in first place in its cohort when the announcement was made

A decision cancelling the rest of the PJHL 2020-21 season was called “unfortunate” by Aldergrove Kodiaks coach and general manager Rick Harkins.

Harkins said the team managed get in six games before the shutdown, winning four.

“We were in first place in our cohort,” Harkin told the Langley Advance Times on Tuesday, March 30.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove Kodiaks start COVID restricted season with a roar

“It’s disappointing.”

It is also a potential setback to players careers, he added.

“The kids basically lose a year of exposure” to major league scouts, Harkins explained.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove Kodiaks veteran players new recruits of collegiate teams

During their time on the ice, Harkins said the team followed strict Township COVID protocols.

“We never had one case,” Harkins reported.“

Trappers had already opted out of the season in advance of the league-wide announcement, stating back in mid-February that the team would not return for the rest of the season.

The Lower Mainland-based junior B circuit – which includes the Kodiaks and Trappers made the announcement March 10.

A statement by the PJHL Board of Directors said teams will be able to continue to practice, skate, “or provide skills-based programming for the foreseeable future, while continuing to follow guidelines and restrictions laid out by the provincial health office.”

“Everyone took a hit this year,” Harkins commented.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveJunior B HockeyLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks player Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19, removed from ice

Just Posted

About 15 minutes after this photo was taken with his dog Chiu Chiu on the Fraser River near Derby Reach Park on Thursday, March 25, Langley Meadows resident Ruming Jiang ended up in the chilly water (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man saved from hypothermia searching for his rescuers

Langley Meadows resident Ruming Jiang wants to say thanks

Karina Marinez, owner of Tacoholic, is one local restaurant owner facing a total shutdown of indoor dining again due to the new “circuit breaker” lockdown. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Karina Marinez, owner of Tacoholic, is one local restaurant owner facing a total shutdown of indoor dining again due to the new “circuit breaker” lockdown. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley restaurants face tough March during COVID-19 “circuit breaker”

Local restaurant owners are dealing with a second shutdown of indoor dining

Firearms and narcotics were seized. (RCMP/Special to Black Press)
Thousands of doses of suspected fentanyl, meth in Ridge Meadows RCMP bust

Langley man facing charges after drug investigation in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Langley School District’s board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
Teachers welcome masks for students in Langley

The new rules were met with “cheering and clapping” by teachers’ union members

One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle went off the road and hit a tree in the 5000-block of 236th Street around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March, 30, 2021. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Langley

Multiple police, fire and ambulance were called to the 5000 block of 236th Street

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

According to a press release, Fraser Health’s online booking tool is going through “important maintenance to ensure there is a comprehensive transition to the provincial online booking and registration system set to launch on April 6.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Shorter hours for online COVID vaccine booking as Fraser Health moves to provincial system

Online booking still available, just not during day with transition to ‘Get Vaccinated’ system

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime

Susanne Till, a single mother of three children, is one of six surviving victims in an attack that saw six others stabbed at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver. One woman died. (GoFundMe)
$173,000 raised for single mother who survived North Vancouver stabbing

Susanne Till is described by her close friend as a hardworking mother of three

Most Read