Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion won 23 games in a row leading up to their victory at the USA Softball of Seattle Sidewinders Tournament on the April 28 weekend. Tracie Lawrence photo

VIDEO: Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion softball team takes gold in Seattle

Players won 23 games in a row leading up to U.S. tournament

Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion girls fastpitch softball team pulled off their 23rd win in a row south of the border to take gold at the USA Softball of Seattle Sidewinders Tournament over the April 27 weekend.

At the Sidewinders tournament in Kent, Washington the team posted wins over Washington Express (4-1), MGI Port Angeles (15-1) and Northwest Sidewinders (8-7) in pool play.

In the quarter final, Fusion defeated White Rock Renegades 9-4, then beat the Surrey Storm 6-5 in the semifinal and finally downed Washington Acers 6-4 in the championship game.

Three of the Fusion wins were come-from-behind victories, including the final gold medal game, where the Langley team was down 2-0 in the fifth inning , then scored a grand slam, followed by a single, then another home run.

It all came down to a pitcher-versus-slugger duel, with the Acers top hitter at plate, ending after 11 pitches and a third strike tip-out foul to Fusion catcher Rachel Brissette.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fraser Valley Fusion wins it the hard way

Fusion general manager pitcher Thomas Bell said after pitcher Lindsay Bell was injured early in the finals, Shaneika Hollingworth had to pitch three consecutive games without relief.

“The fact that she [Hollingworth] was able to pull off the win was amazing under the circumstances,” Bell said.

Hollingworth allowed four runs while striking out 10 and walking one in the final.

Fusion head coach Jeff Donegan said he was proud of the team, calling them “amazing athletes.”

“What a game, what a weekend,” Donegan said.

Jessica Seward went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Fusion in hits.

Hollingworth had a four-bagger in the fifth inning.

Carlie Lawrence had a dinger in the fifth inning.

Fusion player Madison MacGillivray scoops a ground ball. Tracie Lawrence photo

Fusion player Carlie Lawrence, seen here in action Saturday, hit a grand slam in the semi final to put Fusion ahead in the 5th inning. Tracie Lawrence photo

Fusion pitcher Shaneika Hollingworth pitched three consecutive games on Sunday. Tracie Lawrence photo

Izzy Nicholson connects. Tracie Lawrence photo

