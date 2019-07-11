Playing with his brother

Cole Shepard with Ron Toigio at the press conference announcing his signing. Rik Fedyck photo

There will be two Shepards facing opposing teams when the Langley-based Vancouver Giants begin their next season.

Wednesday, Giants general manager Barclay Parneta announced the team has signed 2002-born forward Cole Shepard from West Vancouver to a standard WHL Player Agreement.

The team made it official this morning during a media conference at the Ladner Leisure Centre.

“We are very happy to have Cole and the Shepard family committed to the Vancouver Giants,” declared Parneta.

“He provides a solid mix of speed and skill and can impact a game in a lot of positive ways.

He’s going to be a key contributor to our success in the years to come.”

Shepard joins his older brother Jackson who was acquired by the Giants in a trade with Lethbridge back in May.

Originally selected 33rd overall by the Giants in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, Shepard joins the Giants after spending his 16-year-old season with the BCHL’s Penticton Vees.

In 53 games the 5’10”, 152-pound forward scored seven goals and added 17 assists for 24 points.

Shepard spent two previous seasons with the Delta Hockey Academy notching 53 points in 34 games during 2017-18 in Midget and 47 points in 30 games in 2016-17 in Bantam.

He is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft.

Internationally, the younger Shepard suited up for Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and registered four assists in six games.

With the signing, Shepard becomes the sixth Giant from the team’s 2017 WHL Bantam Draft class to commit to the team, joining the likes of Justin Sourdif, Tanner Brown, Krz Plummer, Braedy Euerby and Jacob Gendron.

His brother Jackson, originally a second-round pick of the Kamloops Blazers, has skated in 181 career WHL regular season contests, split between the Blazers and Hurricanes.

Along the way, he has tallied 56 points.

