Playoff time for Spartans volleyball

Men’s team hosts WolfPack while women travel to Edmonton

The Trinity Western Spartans and the Thompson Rivers WolfPack are set to the hit the court with a spot in the Canada West Final Four championships on the line.

The Spartans are the top seed — and ranked No. 1 nationally — for the men’s volleyball post-season after a 22-2 regular season and they welome the 11-13 WolfPack (No. 9) to the Langley Events Centre for the best-of-three series beginning Feb. 22 and game two is Feb. 23 with both beginning at 7 p.m. If necessary, game three would be Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

The teams also faced one another this past weekend in Kamloops, although both teams experimented with their lineups since they appeared likely to meet in the quarter-finals. TWU won both matches 3-0.

During the regular season, the Spartans were first in Canada West in hitting percentage (.311), assists per set (12.20) and points per set (17.1). They were also second in aces per set at 1.86.

And while the Spartans men’s team starts the post-season at home, the TWU women’s volleyball team begins the Canada West playoffs in Edmonton against the Alberta Pandas.

Game one of the best-of-three quarter-finals is set for Feb. 23 with game two on Feb. 24. If necessary, game three would be Feb. 25.

Both teams finished the regular season at 15-9 but Alberta was awarded fourth place by virtue of tiebreaker.

The teams did meet back in late November with the Spartans winning 3-1 and 3-2.

