Plenty of podium finishes for Greyhounds

Five Langley athletes combine to win 23 medals at indoor track and field championships

It was a productive trip to Kamloops for a handful of Langley athletes.

Five members of the Greyhounds masters track and field club returned from the B.C. masters (35+) indoor championships in Kamloops earlier this month (March 9-11) with a combined 23 medals.

Leading the way were Sharon Evans and David Wall.

Competing in the women’s 45-49 division, Evans won five gold and a silver. She was tops in the 200m (32.38), high jump (1.25m), long jump (3.8m) and triple jump (8.58m), setting new provincial records in the final two events.

Evans capped off her weekend by helping win the 4x200m relay , alongside Julie Valante (New Westminster), Cindy O’Brien-Hugh (Cloverdale) and Margaret Rhebergen (Kamloops) . The quartet set a new provincial record of 2:18.37 in the process.

Evans also earned silver in the 60m with a time of 9.26.

Wall also won five gold and a silver medal while competing in the men’s 60 to 64 age group.

Teaming up with Surrey’s Jorge Woods, Brent Davy and Steve Law,

Wall and his team set a new Canadian record in the 4×200 with a gold-medal winning time of 2:26.49.

Wall’s other four gold medals came in the 200m (29.42), 400m (67.58), 800m (2:47.23) and long jump (4.09m).

Mark Phillips, in the men’s 50-54 age group, returned with three gold and two silver medals.

Phillips won gold in the 200m (30.03) and 800m (2:55.20) as well as the 4×200 relay, which crossed the finish line in 2:17.09.

He earned silver in the 60m (8.92) and 400m (1:09.51).

Sam Walker, the head coach of the Greyhounds, finished with two gold and two silvers in the men’s 45 to 49 division.

Walker was tops in the 400m race, winning with a time of 58.90 and he helped win gold in the 4×200, setting a new provincial record. And he was second in both the 60m (7.87) and 200m (25.70).

And Tamara Robertson took silver in the long jump (3.49m) and bronze in the 60m (9.64). She was in the women’s 45 to 49 age group.



sports@langleytimes.com

