Brendan Morrison catches a chinook. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

PODCAST: Brendan Morrison of Pitt Meadows a Canuck for 7 seasons

MOJ on Sports: Centre a key member of the team’s ‘West Coast Express’ line

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich chats with Pitt Meadows native Brendan Morrison.

After a stint with the BCHL’s Penticton Panthers and four years with the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines (including a national title in 1996) Morrison was selected 39th overall in the 1993 NHL entry draft by the New Jersey Devils.

He played his rookie season with the Devils before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks in March 2000. He played seven full seasons with the Canucks, which included a club-record 534 consecutive regular season games played.

As a member of the team’s ‘West Coast Express’ line (alongside Markus Näslund and Todd Bertuzzi), Morrison enjoyed the most successful years of his career, posting three consecutive 60-point seasons.

He also played with the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals before joining the Calgary Flames in 2010.

Internationally, Morrison competed for Canada in three World Championships, winning gold in 2004 and silver in 2005.

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

