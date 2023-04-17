Saskatchewan kicker Dave Ridgway (36) kicks the winning field goal as Mike Anderson (66) and Glen Suitor (27) watch the ball go through the uprights during Grey Cup final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Toronto on Nov 26, 1989. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

PODCAST: CFL Hall of Famer and Broadcaster Glen Suitor

MOJ on Sports: A graduate of the Simon Fraser University Football Program

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Glen Suitor.

Suitor’s professional football career began in 1986 when he was drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he played as a defensive back for ten seasons. During his time with the Roughriders, Suitor was a three-time CFL All-Star, a two-time CFL West Division All-Star, and a Grey Cup champion in 1989.

Suitor retired from professional football in 1995, finishing his career with 47 interceptions, 19 quarterback sacks, and 551 tackles and he was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 2011.

Suitor joins ‘The Moj’ to talk about his playing and broadcasting career, including Carson Graham and Simon Fraser University.

‘Four years at S.F.U., I played corner all four years. Got to meet guys like Jay Triano, he was a great basketball player as you know, but tried out for the football team and we were actually roommates for a year. I learned a lot about just approaching every practice and every day with great maturity from Jay’.

Suitor transitioned into broadcasting, becoming a color commentator for TSN’s CFL broadcasts.

‘What made the difference was that we had won in 89 and I just kept looking at my ring and I kept thinking, that’s why you play to be part of a championship. And I’ve been able to live that and experience that. So maybe this opportunity it’s time to take that leap and take the step into a new business and a new world and retire from football’.

In addition to his broadcasting work, Suitor has also authored two books about football. His first book, “The Grass is Never Greener,” is a memoir about his CFL career and his struggles with depression. His second book, “The Art of War in the CFL,” is a detailed analysis of the strategies and tactics used in professional football.

LISTEN: Travis Lulay was one of the CFL's top quarterbacks

LISTEN: Jordan Tootoo the first Inuk player to play in the NHL

