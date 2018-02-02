Pope coming to Langley

New Langley Rams defensive co-ordinator brings extensive resume to town

The Langley Rams have hired Marvin Pope as their new defensive co-ordinator. Langley Rams photo

Marvin Pope brings quite the resume to Langley.

Not only is new defensive co-ordinator for the Langley Rams one of the top defensive minds in the Canadian Junior Football League, but Pope also brings championship experience from his time in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders.

Pope joined new Rams’ head coach Matt ‘Snoop’ Blokker’s staff in Calgary in 2014, helping take a Colts team which was winless in 2013, to one which advanced to three consecutive Prairie Football Conference championship games.

Pope’s defensive units were among the best in the Canadian Junior Football League in each of the seasons he was with the Colts and his 2016 squad led the league in interceptions, was second in points allowed, second in passing yards allowed and second in touchdowns allowed.

The units produced several conference and all-Canadian all-stars and award winners, including the 2016 Canadian Junior Football League’s most outstanding defensive player.

Pope, originally from Florida, joined the Calgary Stampeders in 1992 after playing collegiality at the Central State University in Ohio, winning the 1990 NAIA national championship.

He began with the Stampeders first as a defensive lineman, before switching to middle linebacker, and following his six-year CFL career — which included winning the 1992 Grey Cup — remained in Calgary, coaching at the high school level. He also spent sometime as an assistant coach with the Stampeders.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Just Posted

Community associations seek funding from council

Groups from six neighbourhoods say their role in public engagement is important for Township

Police seek help to identify suspect in domestic assault

Incident took place Jan. 26 outside Abbotsford fast food restaurant

VIDEO: Injured Stanley Park beaver rehabbed at Langley’s Critter Care

Beaver, dubbed ‘Stanley’ was struck by car, chased into ocean, before being rescued by aquarium staff

‘Everybody out here has some form of mental illness’

Homeless in Langley City discuess link between mental health and lack of shelter

Jail for man who accessed child porn on Christmas Eve

The 61-year-old was sentenced to 90 days jail for Langley incident

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

B.C. surpasses Ontario as top production locale for films, TV: report

Canadian Media Producers Association says the 2016-2017 fiscal year was strong for Canada overall

9,000 passengers have used new ride program on ‘Highway of Tears’: Province

Transit across northern B.C. was key issue raised repeatedly during last fall’s hearings in Smithers

Pope coming to Langley

New Langley Rams defensive co-ordinator brings extensive resume to town

Aldergrove Kodiaks face biggest game of season

Kodiaks need win over Mission Outlaws for chance at playoff spot

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Todd Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 B.C. Liberal memberships

Most with ‘first language not English,’ email addresses not accepted

Altercation with referee, 15, causes concern for bullying in B.C. minor hockey

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

Most Read