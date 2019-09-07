Giants defenceman Nicholas Draffin gets past a Royal Friday night at the LEC (Rik Fedyck/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Victoria

Pre-season win on home ice in Langley for G-Men

Friday night at the LEC the Vancouver Giants earned a 3-2 victory over the Victoria Royals.

Tristen Nielsen scored all three goals for the Giants (3-1) while goaltender Braedy Euerby turned aside 25 of Victoria’s 27 shots.

Sean Gulka and Brandon Cutler responded with goals for the Royals (0-3). The Royals goaltending tandem of Shane Farkas and Keegan Maddocks combined for 23 saves.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

No Scoring.

Shots: 10-5 Victoria

2nd Period:

VIC – Sean Gulka opened the scoring for the Royals off a cross-crease feed from Keanu Derungs.

VAN – Tristen Nielsen responded for the Giants at 12:39 on a power play when he skated into the slot and one-timed home a feed from Brayden Watts. Justin Sourdif also assisted.

Shots: 14-8 Vancouver

3rd Period:

VIC – 47 seconds into the third period the Royals regained the lead on a power play. Brandon Cutler snuck to the right side of the Giants goal and snuck a low shot past Braedy Euerby off a feed from Gary Haden.

VAN – 43 seconds later Tristen Nielsen notched his second of the night. This one came right off a face off in the Victoria end. Brayden Watts earned the lone assist.

VAN – Tristen Nielsen completed his hat-trick at 6:17 of the third on a power play deflection. Seth Bafaro and Justin Sourdif both drew the helpers on Nielsen’s go-ahead goal.

Shots: 9-7 Victoria

Final Score: Vancouver 3 – Victoria 2

Final Shots: 27-26 Victoria

Braedy Euerby: 25/27 saves for Vancouver

Shane Farkas: 16/17 saves for Victoria

Keegan Maddocks: 6/8 saves for Victoria

Vancouver: 2/3 on the Power Play

Victoria: 1/8 on the Power Play

Next Giants Game: Tonight (Saturday) at the LEC against the Prince George Cougars.

READ MORE: Langley-based Giants players off at NHL camps

.

Giants goaltender Braedy Euerby turned aside 25 of Victoria’s 27 shots during Friday’s (Sept. 6) pre-season game against Victoria at the Langley Events Centre. (Rik Fedyck/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Sagging B.C. Lions fall to 1-10 after 21-16 loss to Montreal

Most Read