Pro soccer gets underway Saturday afternoon in Langley

Several relatively new Vancouver FC players expected to suit up against Calgary

Atlético Ottawa beat Vancouver FC last weekend. Now VFC is hosting Calgary Cavalry Saturday afternoon in Langley. (Matt Zambonin, CPL/Special to Langley Advance Times)

It’s been less than a month since Miki Cantave joined Langley’s new pro soccer team.

Since his arrival June 29, Cantave has already played all three regular season games, and registered a goal in Vancouver FC’s 2-1 home victory earlier this month against Halifax.

But Saturday afternoon’s game at Willoughby Stadium could prove his hardest yet, as a member of VFC. Still a recent immigrant from Calgary, the forward will suit up against his former Cavalry FC teammates for the first time.

VFC played its home opener in May against Cavalry FC. That game ended in 1-1 a draw. They subsequently fell to Cavalry, 3-1, during a visit to Calgary in mid-June.

In this rematch, Cantave and the team are hoping to extend VFC’s winning streak, and at the same time secure their first victory over Calgary.

In the meantime, Vancouver FC recently announced the signing of North Vancouver winger James Cameron to his first professional contract, a multi-year deal with club options that could keep him with Vancouver FC through 2026.

Cameron, 18, joins Vancouver’s roster through the Exceptional Young Talent (EYT) subcategory that was introduced today by the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

The newly announced designation, which became effective on Friday, July 14, allows CPL clubs to sign two additional under-18 domestic players outside of their primary 23-man roster, to occupy spots 24 and 25 on a club’s master roster.

“James Cameron is a work-horse of a player and he has consistently impressed everyone in our organization,” said VFC head coach Afshin Ghotbi.

“To provide James with his first professional contract from a developmental one is exactly what our club and the league is about: giving young players a chance they may not have otherwise.”

Cameron joined Vancouver in May on a developmental contract, which allowed the Canadian teenager the opportunity to train and play in up to six professional matches with the club, while still maintaining his amateur status.

The North Vancouver native made his professional debut with VFC on June 11, when he was substituted into the club’s match against Cavalry FC in the 72nd minute. It took Cameron less than a month to reach his maximum six allotted appearances while on a developmental contract, and his consistent play was rewarded with an inaugural professional deal.

“This has been an amazing experience for me and I’m just excited to continue working hard,” said Cameron.

“It has all happened so quickly, only joining the team a few months ago, but it gives me so much confidence to know that the coaches and management believe in me.”

Cameron’s most recent appearance came on July 16, when he played a full 90 minutes against Atlético Ottawa and registered a team-high 14 duels won.

In addition to the signing of Cameron, Vancouver FC announced the designation of Taryck “TJ” Tahid of Maple Ridge to roster spot 25 of the EYT subcategory.

Tahid became the youngest player in CPL history to sign a standard player contract on May 6, and has since scored two goals in 10 appearances for the B.C. team.

After this weekend’s at home game, Vancouver FC heads to Hamilton again, to take on the Forge next Friday, July 28.

In the meantime, today’s game gets underway at 4 p.m. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. at Willoughby Stadium, next to Langley Events Centre. Tickets for that match can still be purchased here.

West Coast fans who can’t make it to the game, can catch the match on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer.