The Chilliwack Chiefs and Coquitlam Express will finally play games in early April as the BCHL squeezes in a shortened 20 game season. Just-announced provincial funding may help the junior A league offset financial losses caused by the COVID pandemic. (Darren Francis photo)

The Chilliwack Chiefs and Coquitlam Express will finally play games in early April as the BCHL squeezes in a shortened 20 game season. Just-announced provincial funding may help the junior A league offset financial losses caused by the COVID pandemic. (Darren Francis photo)

Province provides relief funding for amateur sport

The government is directing $15 million to teams/leagues impacted by the COVID pandemic

The provincial government is stepping up with a big funding promise for amateur leagues and teams hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the WHL and BCHL aren’t directly referenced in the news release announcing the $15 million relief fund, the money “will help amateur sports leagues and teams with operational costs, such as salaries, administrative costs, personal protective equipment, and the development of COVID-19 safety plans to ensure the safety of athletes and staff.”

Both leagues would fit that criteria.

The fund will be administered by viaSport and according to the release, focus on leagues and teams owned and operated in BC that do not pay athletes, and can demonstrate at least a 30 per cent loss in revenue due to the pandemic.

College/university teams aren’t eligible.

RELATED: BCHL requests financial aid from government as COVID-19 wreaks financial havoc

RELATED: B.C. government approves plan in principle to allow WHL to resume in the province

“We have heard from hockey leagues about the pandemic being a tough opponent,” said BC Premier John Horgan. “This new relief fund will help them and other amateur leagues to get through these challenging times. We want sports fans to be able once again to cheer for their favourite teams on the diamond, at the local arena and on the pitch once the pandemic is over.”

“B.C.-based amateur sport organizations play a vital role in developing athletes who represent B.C. in provincial, national and international competition,” added Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Some of these athletes have spent their whole lives working to get to this stage. This investment is another important measure our government is taking, so amateur athletes can continue to follow their dreams.”

The Local Sport Relief Fund is also helping, with $1.5 million in provincial and federal money going to 288 local sport organizations throughout BC. After seeing high demand for the first round of funding, a second round was launched earlier in March and applications are being accepted until April 30 at viasport.ca

“During the pandemic, the absence of sport has had a profound impact on participants, athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, organizations and communities,” said viaSport CEO Charlene Krepiakevich. “This funding will help fill the gap and support B.C.-based amateur sports leagues and teams that have been ineligible for provincial sport relief funding to date and are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.”

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

Local SportsProvincial GovernmentSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PJHL decision to cancel season called ‘unfortunate’ by Aldergrove Kodiaks coach
Next story
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Just Posted

In a Tuesday news release, the province said that Immunize BC is partnering with community pharmacies in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions to try and combat the recent spike in COVID cases. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
Dozen Langley pharmacies booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Those aged 55 to 65 are invited to call participating locations to book appointments

A building going up in Fort Langley on Glover Road, seen here on Saturday, March 27, 2021, is being constructed for a movie (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie set to film in Fort Langley

Construction of the set began more than a week ago

LOSC members worked out at the Aldergrove outdoor pool on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Langley Advance Times file)
Rec centres, churches see impacts from new COVID restrictions in Langley

Swimming is expected to continue at Langley pools

Firefighters were dispatched to a Willoughby home at 86th Avenue and 205B Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
20 firefighters battle overnight Willoughby house fire that spread to neighbouring home

No injuries were reported, a cause is not yet known

The Pacific Junior Hockey League has decided to cancel the rest of the 2020-‘21 season, a move the Aldergrove Kodiaks coach called ‘unfortunate’ (Jody Harris file photo)
PJHL decision to cancel season called ‘unfortunate’ by Aldergrove Kodiaks coach

Team was in first place in its cohort when the announcement was made

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Submitted photo.
As petition grows to nearly 8,000, Mission Raceway Park still waiting on province’s response to operations proposal

Proposal (with COVID-19 safety plan) submitted on Feb. 15 asks to ease gathering restrictions

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin's Best Photography)
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

Michael Norberg is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey man convicted of forcible confinement, sex crimes wanted Canada-wide

Michael Norberg believed to be living in another province, police say

Most Read