Langley Mustangs and BC Athletics hosted more than 300 U16-senior competitors Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25 for the provincial sprints, jumps, hurdles and wheelchair racing challenge. Trinity Western University’s Ana Fonseca won the Women’s Pole vault Open, clearing 3.65 metres. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Provincial track and field challenge event draws more than 300 athletes to Langley

Multiple wins recorded by host Langley Mustangs track club

By Rob Wilton and Dan Ferguson

Langley Mustangs and BC Athletics hosted more than 300 U16 to senior competitors at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25 for the BC Athletics sprints, jumps, hurdles and wheelchair racing challenge.

Langley Mustangs runner Owen Flack carried the baton for the club team in the relay race at the provincial sprints, jumps, hurdles and wheelchair racing challenge that drew than 300 U16-senior competitors Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25 at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kevin Harrison, Langley Mustangs president said the meet, the largest attended this year, has revived the track community.

“Athletes, officials, coaches and parents, we’re all thrilled with the event,” Harrison told the Langley Advance Times.

“[As] an encouragement for the newer athletes, this is what track is all about and also a great send-off for those athletes heading to university programs,” Harrison added.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: With one jump, Langley Mustangs high jumper Aiden Grout has qualified for three international competitions

Events included sprints and jumping competitions, including 100 metre, to 800 metre wheelchair sprints, along with running and rolling 100 metre to 800 metre sprinting, relays and hurdles, and pole vaulting, long jump, high jump, and triple jump competitions.

Volunteers, officials and athletes endured intense sun and heat during both days of competition.

Spectators were permitted and while the stands were not packed, they were noisy, as supporters cheered on some of BC’s top junior and senior athletes.

“This was not a normal year” commented organizer and Langley Mustangs head coach Andrew Lenton

Covid-19 logistical complications has limited the scope of participation, Lenton explained.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Olympic dream comes true for Langley runner

Among standout performances by Langley-based athletes, Langey Mustangs athletes Jade Lenton won the women’s 400 metre and 800 metre U20 events, Mackenzie Hurtubise took U16 pole vault, Hayden Hall was first in the 300 metre hurdles, and Holly Harrison won U20 high jump.

Mustangs women’s team won the 4 x 200 metre relay.

Langley Mustangs and BC Athletics hosted more than 300 U16-senior competitors Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25 for the provincial sprints, jumps, hurdles and wheelchair racing challenge. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Several Langley Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartans made trips to the podium, with Ana Fonseca setting two personal bests on her way to winning the open pole vault competition – 3.40 metres and 3.65 metres.

Spartan Alina Olson, in her first notable outing for TWU, won the women’s 100 metre U20 event, then followed it up by taking the women’s U20 200 metre race. Olson posted a personal best time of 25.55.

Langley Mustangs and BC Athletics hosted more than 300 U16-senior competitors Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25 for the provincial sprints, jumps, hurdles and wheelchair racing challenge. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ben Tjernagel emerged victorious in the 100 metre men’s open event, posting a time of 10.95.

Full results for the weekend can be found online at http://results.swanracing.ca/langleybcchallenge.

