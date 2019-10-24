Quidditch players in action, in a photo posted to Quidditch Canada’s website. (Photo: Ben Holland/quidditchcanada.com)

Quidditch teams to play ‘Harry Potter’-inspired sport at regional tourney in Surrey

Western Canadian championship to involve seven teams at November event

A park in Surrey is set to host Quidditch Canada’s Western Regional Championship.

The seven-team tournament will be played at Hjorth Road Park on the weekend of Nov. 9-10, for a berth at nationals in Edmonton next spring.

The full-contact sport is based on the fictional game played in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books and movies.

Quidditch Canada is the umbrella organization for 600 players on 22 teams across the country.

The Western Regionals were last played in Surrey in 2016, at Sullivan Heights Park, and news of the upcoming event at Hjorth Road Park was announced in August of 2018, following a successful bid by the City of Surrey.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to host a growing sport with a dedicated community of players,” then-mayor Linda Hepner said at the time. “It is also a chance to showcase the game to those not familiar with it and hopefully inspire a few to take up this fun and inclusive sport.”

Team registration for the tournament has now closed.

“We have a team from Victoria, two from Edmonton, teams from SFU and UBC and also two community teams from Vancouver,” said Jessica Pickering, tournament director.

“We’d really like to get a team started in Surrey,” she added, “and maybe that’s just a case of people not realizing quidditch is a sport they can play.”

Quidditch Canada was created in 2014 to “lead, promote and advance the sport of quidditch in Canada,” according to a post at quidditchcanada.com.

The website includes a “How to Play” section, info about the national team program and details about how to become a “snitch” runner, a third-party athlete/game official who is released onto the pitch after 17 minutes of game time.

At the event in Surrey, spectator admission is by donation.

“We get a lot of parents with kids and spectators who have a lot of questions and want to see this sport played,” Pickering said. “They have a vision of players flying 60 feet through the air and obviously the players don’t do that, they’re running with broom sticks, so this does generate a lot of interest.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Langley player proud to represent Canada at U17 World Cup

Just Posted

Young Aldergrove actress makes chilling feature debut

Daphne Hoskins, 10, stars in The Mary Stauffer Story

Langley students scare off hunger this Halloween

Students at H.D. Stafford are participating in an international campaign to end hunger

Langley player proud to represent Canada at U17 World Cup

Nathan Demian wants Canada to ‘make some big noise’

Sports briefs: Warriors rule Seattle, TBirds take two and “iron’ Joe is BMX champ

A round-up of local sports stories

One of seven B.C. Millionaire Lottery prize homes is located in Langley

The 6,494 square foot house comes furnished with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached shop

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. man says condo ‘collapsing’ after neighbour removed load-bearing post

Wayne Morrissey ‘can feel the give in the floor’ of his West End suite

Quidditch teams to play ‘Harry Potter’-inspired sport at regional tourney in Surrey

Western Canadian championship to involve seven teams at November event

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Cold front to bring rain, wind gusts to Lower Mainland

Gusts of up to 80 kilometres are expected in western reaches

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

Most Read